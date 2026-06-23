Galaxy Watch 9 is looking a little familiar in freshly leaked renders

TL;DR A leak has delivered renders of the Galaxy Watch 9.

The smartwatch will come in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) and two colors for each size.

It’s said Samsung will sell Bluetooth and LTE versions, but there won’t be a 5G model.

When Samsung holds its next Unpacked event, which is rumored for next month, the company is expected to unveil its next foldables. Along with those foldables, it’s believed that the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will share the same stage. Ahead of the show, renders of the Galaxy Watch 9 have leaked.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, we have new renders of the Galaxy Watch 9. These renders reveal a smartwatch that looks pretty much identical to its predecessor, all the way down to its sensors. While the look may be the same, the internals are not. Earlier this year, Samsung confirmed that the next-generation smartwatch will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite, instead of an Exynos processor.

In addition to the design, these renders also reveal the color options. According to the outlet, Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch 9 in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Each size will reportedly get two colors, with the 40mm model available in Cream or Graphite and the 44mm model in Silver or Graphite. Speaking of Cream and Graphite, another recent leak claims these could be two of the colors for Samsung’s next foldables.

These images also show that there will be a number of different color bands available. It’s also said that Samsung plans to sell Bluetooth and LTE models. So it looks like we may not get a 5G version once again.

Samsung has not officially announced the date for Galaxy Unpacked. However, rumors suggest it will be held on July 22 in London. As we get closer to that date, more information about these devices will likely be revealed.

Follow