Massive Samsung Galaxy Glasses leak gives sneak peek into manager app and gestures

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has provided a first look at the Galaxy Glasses manager app.

The app will be the central hub for everything related to the smart glasses.

Another leak has revealed the various buttons and gestures you’ll use.

About a month ago, Samsung and Google delivered an official preview of the first entries into its “Intelligent Eyewear” collection. These are audio-only glasses that were created in partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. While the launch of these smart glasses is still a ways off, here are two new leaks to help satisfy your curiosity until then. The first focuses on the app you’ll be using to manage your glasses, while the other reveals the buttons and gestures you’ll be using.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses manager app The folks over at SammyGuru have managed to access the Galaxy Glasses manager app. This app will be the central hub for everything related to your Galaxy Glasses. That includes installing updates, managing settings, and enabling or disabling features.

When you open the app and grant the necessary permissions, you’ll be walked through the pairing instructions for your smart glasses. You can see an example in the first two images above, which feature the Warby Parker model. Included in these images is a splash screen for One UI XR, which is Samsung’s skin for Google’s Android XR platform.

While on the app’s main screen, you’ll have access to menu options for Camera, AI assistants, Read notifications aloud, Advanced features, Accessibility, and Find my glasses. The outlet believes there could be more settings, but they couldn’t be accessed without a connection to a pair of glasses. It appears you’ll also be able to grant permissions to have your photos and videos automatically imported.

Galaxy Glasses gestures As mentioned earlier, the second leak SammyGuru shared provides a look at the buttons and gestures incorporated into the Galaxy Glasses. These features are showcased in a series of videos.

One gesture you’ll probably be familiar with is skipping back and forth between music tracks. To do so, you’ll need to swipe backward or forward with a single finger.

If you add a second finger while swiping, that will adjust the volume. Swiping backward presumably lowers the volume, while the opposite direction would raise it.

Tapping on the touchpad will pause or resume your media. This action is also used for answering calls.

At the top of the arm, near the hinge, is a button for the camera. A single press will let you take a picture, while a long press will record video. You’ll need to press the button again to stop the recording.

To ensure everyone knows you are recording, the Galaxy Glasses reportedly have two LED lights. The front-facing LED informs the people around you, while the second LED faces you, letting you know the camera is still active.

According to the outlet, any pictures or videos you take will appear in Now Bar. Tapping on the glanceable update will allow you to preview and reframe the image or video. This will also reportedly be available on your Galaxy Watch.

Wearables integration Along with the manager app and gesture videos, the outlet also found evidence revealing how Samsung’s smart glasses will work with its wearables. It’s said that Samsung is creating a Galaxy Glasses Controller app that will come pre-installed on Galaxy Watches. Meanwhile, strings of code suggest the Galaxy Ring will support gesture controls with the help of a receiver component. com.samsung.android.ring.GESTURE_ACTION

com.samsung.android.ringplugin.gesture.ACTION_GLASSES_START

com.samsung.android.ringplugin.gesture.ACTION_GLASSES_STOP

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