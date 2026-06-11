After years of waiting, One UI 9 finally brings this status bar feature to Galaxy phones

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 9 lets users enable a network speed indicator in the status bar using the updated QuickStar Good Lock module.

The module also adds a new option to disable the Now Bar.

Samsung phones aren’t lacking in features by any means. However, there’s one that the company surprisingly hasn’t ever offered on its phones, while most other Android phones have it out of the box: network speed in the status bar. With One UI 9, the company is adding that to its phones as well.

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Samsung has updated the QuickStar Good Lock module in One UI 9, and it adds a new option to enable the network speed indicator. Once enabled, your phone will display your internet speed right in the status bar, which can be very useful. The change was originally spotted by the folks over at SammyGuru.

We have also checked on our end, and we can confirm that the feature is available with QuickStar in One UI 9. There’s also a new “Ongoing Chip” option in the module that wasn’t available in previous versions. Take a look at the screenshots below:

This toggle controls the Now Bar, which shows live activities for things like timers, incoming and ongoing calls, voice recordings, and more. Disabling it turns off these features.

The One UI 9 beta has been rolling out to Galaxy S26 devices, and Samsung is expected to announce a rollout for older Galaxy flagships soon as well. The update brings new features, including a better call log in the Phone app, a more customizable quick panel, enhancements to Samsung DeX, and more.

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