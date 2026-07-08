Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra renders spoil Samsung's big reveal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked renders suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a wider cover display, a lighter design, and new color options.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to stick with a familiar design while packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip.

Samsung is expected to unveil both foldables on July 22, though pricing remains one of the biggest unanswered questions.

Samsung has already locked in July 22 for its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, where it’s expected to unveil its next generation of foldables. But if a new leak is accurate, we may already know what the company’s two flagship book-style foldables will look like before they ever step on stage.

Android Headlines is sharing some official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, offering an early look at Samsung’s upcoming foldables. The newly wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is arguably the more interesting of the two. The leaked images show Samsung finally embracing a wider cover display, making the phone appear shorter and less narrow than previous Galaxy Fold models.

The renders also reveal the Fold 8 in Cream, Graphite, and Lavender, with a Pistachio finish reportedly reserved as Samsung’s exclusive color.

Another detail that stands out is the camera setup. The renders don’t reveal much about the camera hardware, but an earlier report suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Samsung also seems to be continuing its push toward thinner and lighter foldables, with the Fold 8 reportedly weighing around 200g. If that figure holds up, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would be a few grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

On the inside, the Fold 8 is expected to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options are tipped to start at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB variants also expected.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, appears to take a more familiar approach. Based on the leaked renders, it closely resembles last year’s Fold design, suggesting Samsung may be focusing on internal upgrades rather than a dramatic redesign. The leaked color options include White, Black, and Purple, with the latter standing out as the most eye-catching of the bunch. Performance is expected to mirror the standard Fold 8, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of base storage.

The camera hardware also doesn’t appear to be changing much. The report points to a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Even if the hardware stays the same, Samsung could still improve image quality through tweaks such as a wider aperture or updated image processing.

Of course, leaked renders only tell part of the story. Samsung could still have a few surprises in store when it officially unveils the phones later this month. One of the biggest unanswered questions is pricing. With memory and component costs continuing to rise, there’s growing speculation that Samsung’s next foldables could end up costing more than the current generation.

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