Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra prices leak for US, and there might be bad news

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean news outlet has revealed apparent US pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to start at over $2,000, with a $2,099 price tag being deemed likely.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to start at $1,899.

Samsung will launch its new foldable phones on July 22, and the company is tipped to offer the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. We’ve already heard murmurings about European prices, but we might just have US pricing for the Fold models.

Korea’s SE Daily outlet reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s US price will exceed $2,000, citing industry sources. More specifically, the outlet says a $2,099 price tag is considered “likely.” By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at $1,999.99. So the Z Fold 8 Ultra would likely be $100 more expensive than its predecessor.

What do you think of the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra price? 11 votes I'd be happy with this price 0 % It's okay, but could be a little cheaper 0 % It's way too expensive for me 100 %

This figure isn’t set in stone yet, as Samsung is reportedly conducting a final review of this price and its overall pricing strategy ahead of the July 22 launch. Either way, a price hike wouldn’t be unexpected given the RAM crisis and the Galaxy S26 family’s price increases earlier this year. This isn’t a huge increase, but the Galaxy Z Fold series wasn’t exactly cheap to begin with.

The outlet also reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Wide Fold will start at $1,899 for the 256GB model. The new foldable is expected to offer a 4:3 internal screen, making it more ideal for video playback than previous Galaxy Fold models. Samsung also effectively confirmed that it would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, while previous leaks point to a 4,800mAh battery and a dual 50MP rear camera setup.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also rumored to pack a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP 3x camera.

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