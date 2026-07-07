Samsung confirms Unpacked event for later this month — mark your calendars!

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed the long-rumored July 22 date for its next Unpacked event.

The latest Galaxy foldables will likely be the main focus of the announcements, especially the new wide Galaxy Z Fold 8.

We’re also looking forward to Samsung showing off the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Sometimes when it rains, it pours. Just hours ago, Google started sending out invitations for its big summer launch event, confirming plans to introduce the Pixel 11 series on August 12. Ahead of that event, though, Samsung is going to have its own time in the spotlight to show off its latest hardware, as the company shares that its next Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, in London.

That’s both a date and location we’ve heard rumored for months now, and with just two weeks to go until zero hour, we’ve finally got confirmation. London’s a bit of an unusual choice of venue for Samsung, but considering how it’s playing with our expectations for its foldable lineup this year, maybe a fresh setting makes perfect sense. Don’t worry if you’re not in the UK, as Samsung plans to stream its announcements live, all around the world. With things kicking off at 2pm in London, you’ll be able to tune in at 9am Eastern or 6am Pacific, here in the States.

Samsung

While we’re used to Samsung using its summer Unpacked event to show off the next generations of its foldables and wearables, this year’s entry is particularly noteworthy for the extra phone we’re anticipating. Instead of just a new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, we’re expecting Samsung to shake up its lineup with an extra-wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 featuring a bold new form factor for the series.

That should be joined by the newly renamed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — the phone that you can think of as the direct successor to last year’s Fold 7, and keeping that same basic shape — as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

In addition to those exciting changes to the company’s foldable portfolio, we’re also looking forward to a new Galaxy Watch 9, as well as a properly refreshed Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Who knows? If we’re lucky, we might even get a peek at the rumored Galaxy Buds On.

If you haven’t already picked up on it from the still image above, there’s another small teaser for the sort of hardware we’re getting that’s a bit easier to notice in this animated version:

Just like all those teasers Samsung started dropping on its Instagram channel last week, we’re looking at a tall rectangle becoming a shorter, squatter rectangle — which just happens to be exactly the same transition we’re seeing Samsung’s foldables go through with the evolution of the Fold into this year’s new, extra-wide Fold 8.

We just heard earlier today that Samsung was likely to open up pre-registration for its new Galaxy hardware on July 8, and alongside this confirmation of the company’s Unpacked plans, Samsung also shares word of reservation signups. Interested customer who register now can score a $30 pre-order credit, with the possibility to save up to $1,230 with trade-in. Which foldables and watches are you interested in picking up? Share your top choices down in the comments.

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