One UI 9 beta brings Samsung's most aggressive anti-distraction tool yet (Updated: Screenshots)

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung appears to be working on a new One UI 9 feature that will let users block internet access for distracting apps.

It also includes PIN protection and scheduled Downtime controls, suggesting Samsung could be building a parental-control and productivity hybrid tool.

Update: May 14, 2026 (12:39 AM ET): We’ve updated our article below with screenshots of the new feature, which now seems to be available through Connectivity Labs in the official One UI 9 beta.

Thanks, Dylan H., for the screenshots and for confirming the feature’s availability. Original article: May 13, 2026 (11:38 PM ET): Samsung could be preparing a new productivity-focused feature for One UI 9, and it looks like the company may want to help users fight distractions at the network level instead of relying only on app timers.

We discovered code for this experimental focus feature in One UI 9 as part of Samsung’s Connectivity Labs, a hidden Wi-Fi menu on Samsung’s phones that appears after repeatedly tapping the “Intelligent Wi-Fi” button in Settings.

The code strings reveal that the feature is designed to block internet access to distracting app categories such as social media, games, streaming apps, and others. The most telling set of strings we found about the feature is titled “Network management for concentration,” describing the tool in great detail.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_intro_title">Network management for concentration</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_intro_body">Reduce distractions from videos, social media, and games to improve concentration on work and study.</string>

That wording strongly suggests Samsung is developing a system that can selectively restrict internet access for distracting apps or categories of apps. Unlike traditional Digital Wellbeing tools that simply limit screen time, this appears to work directly through network controls.

The code also references several predefined restriction buckets shown in the screenshots above. There include: Browser

Game

Social

Streaming

Other

Preset When choosing what to restrict, users will see their apps organized into categories to speed up the process.

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Interestingly, Samsung also seems to be building this feature with some safeguards. We found multiple strings related to setting up and managing a six-digit PIN, including prompts for PIN confirmation, recovery, resets, and handling incorrect entries.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_manage_pin">Manage PIN</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_enter_six_digits">Enter 6 digits.</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_pin_check_description">Enter your saved PIN to continue.</string

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_pin_setup_title">Set up a network controls PIN</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_pin_updated">PIN updated.</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_delete_pin_and_reset">Delete PIN and reset</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_delete_pin_message">Your network controls PIN will be removed, and all configurations will be reset. Continue?</string>

That means the feature not only targets users who want to increase their productivity, but could also double up as a parental-control tool to prevent children from disabling network restrictions without permission.

There’s also a “Downtime” mode with configurable start and end times. This allows the network restrictions to activate automatically during the scheduled periods.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_downtime">Downtime</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_use_downtime">Use downtime</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_set_time">Set time</string>

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_start_time">Start time</string>

At the moment, there’s no guarantee that Samsung will publicly release the feature, especially since it currently appears to be a part of its experimental labs section. Still, the idea is interesting because it goes beyond the app timers and focus modes already available on most Android phones.

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