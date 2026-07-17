Samsung could be working on a new 'My FanCam' feature with One UI 9

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Screenshots of an internal build of the One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S25 series have leaked.

It includes a new feature called “My FanCam” which is similar to Samsung’s “Auto Track” feature.

The new “My FanCam” feature could also be available on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8.

Samsung has been rolling out new One UI 9 betas for the Galaxy S26 series with a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, while still missing some Android 17 features. However, if you’ve been waiting for One UI 9 to roll out to S25 users, it seems that it could happen sooner rather than later.

User Fahad Ali Javed has shared screenshots of the One UI 9 internal test build for the Galaxy S25 Plus on X, along with the One UI 9 changelog for the S25 Plus (via SamMobile). One of the more interesting tidbits in the X post is a new “My FanCam” feature. This will reportedly use Galaxy AI to track subjects in videos and automatically reframe shots to keep them in frame.

Fahad Ali Javed / X

That sounds similar to the “Auto Track” feature that’s already available in the Samsung Camera app. However, there’s one key difference: Auto Track works during video recording. The camera tracks a selected subject and tries to keep it in the frame. However, the My FanCam feature will seemingly work after the video has been shot. Users will be able to select a subject in a recorded video, and the feature will track them and keep them centered in the frame.

It seems Samsung will also bring several features from the Galaxy S26 series to the S25 with One UI 9. The S25 series could get Samsung’s Horizontal Lock feature from the S26 series, and it will also get features like Secure Locking, a new interface for adjusting Bixby voice, and a new “Warranty and care” section.

It’s worth noting that Samsung hasn’t officially rolled out the One UI 9 beta for Galaxy S25 devices. However, the company could start the beta program for the S25 series soon. Meanwhile, the My FanCam feature might also be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8 when they launch on July 22.

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