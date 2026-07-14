Will Samsung fans accept the Galaxy Z Flip 8 if this controversial leak is true?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 5.5-inch outer screen, a 7.6-inch inner display, a dual 50MP rear camera setup, and a lighter 201g body powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen for Galaxy.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumored to be virtually identical to its predecessor, offering no notable hardware upgrades beyond a newer SoC.

Previous leaks suggest the Fold 8 will start at $1,899, the premium Fold 8 Ultra at $2,099, and the Flip 8 at a converted price of roughly $1,486 (€1,299).

Samsung is preparing to officially pull back the curtain on its next-generation foldables on July 22, but the leaks are already flowing thick and fast. If alleged retail store sightings weren’t enough, we’ve seen clean renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the wide foldable) and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and we’ve also heard about their US pricing. A leaker is now filling in some of the information gap about these foldables, and it’s not looking great for the Flip, at least.

Leaker Roland Quandt shared a couple of Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications on Bluesky. According to them, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. These displays are said to be housed in a foldable body that measures 123.9 x 161.4mm when unfolded, and could weigh a fairly manageable 201g.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to use the SM8850 “for galaxy,” likely referring to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen for Galaxy, already present on Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is said to pair with 12GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Fold 8 is said to come with a dual 50MP rear camera setup, along with 10MP front cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

What is perhaps more surprising is that Roland Quandt mentions on Bluesky that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is practically the same as the older Galaxy Z Flip 8, apart from the newer SoC and the higher price tag.

The broader strategy does sound a lot like Samsung. The company has usually opted for smaller changes between Flip generations — even the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Flip 7 were slight upgrades over their predecessors. However, these phones did have a few changes, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 8 seems to have none beyond the newer SoC.

Previous leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start at $1,899 for the 256GB model, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could start at €1,299 ($1,486) for its 256GB variant (though the Flip 8’s pricing is its leaked European pricing converted to US dollars). The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could start at $2,099. We’ll have to wait until July 22 to finally see what Samsung has in store for us.

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