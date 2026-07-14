Samsung teases Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with AI health upgrades ahead of Unpacked

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has teased the Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 ahead of their July 22 debut.

The company says the new watches will offer real-time AI health insights, improved tracking accuracy, and longer battery life thanks to new internal hardware.

Samsung is positioning the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup as an always-on AI companion.

Samsung is now officially teasing its next-generation Galaxy Watch lineup ahead of Unpacked.

In a newsroom post published today, Samsung describes the upcoming Galaxy Watch as “a new AI-powered health companion” and says it will serve as a key part of the company’s broader vision for personalized AI.

Although the company didn’t specifically name the Galaxy Watch 9 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in its post, we’re assuming these new AI tricks and upgrades will land on all of Samsung’s upcoming watches.

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Samsung’s teaser focuses on how AI will improve the health experience on its wearables. The company says the new Galaxy Watch will deliver intelligent, real-time health insights designed to help users better understand and proactively manage their wellbeing.

Samsung also confirmed that the upcoming watches feature “all-new internal components” alongside enhanced battery life, allowing them to monitor users’ health for longer periods while improving tracking accuracy. Unfortunately, the company didn’t reveal any specifics about the new hardware or battery improvements.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch is evolving from a device that simply records health metrics into one that actively interprets them. The company says the smartwatch will continuously work in the background, using AI to make health tracking feel more seamless and personalized.

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The teaser also includes three short clips that highlight features such as Heart Rate tracking, Sleep Apnea tracking, a comfortable design, intuitive daily insights, a personalized health coach, and more. One of them also shows what appears to be a cool new activity watch face, specifically designed for running.

Samsung will officially unveil the new Galaxy Watch lineup during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 at 9:00 AM ET (6 AM PT).

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