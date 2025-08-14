I've always been more of a Flip fan, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has won me over

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be headed the wrong way on price, but it's going in the right direction for everything else. It's both slimmer and more powerful than any Fold before it, fitting the same battery and a new chipset into a body that's barely over four millimeters when open. I'd love to see one or two S Ultra-tier improvements, but there's no denying this is the foldable Samsung has wanted to make for years.

I’ve been on board with foldable phones since the start, but I’ve always preferred flip phones. To me, it’s always made so much more sense to reach for a tiny phone that opens into the size of a regular phone, than a regular phone that folds out into a pseudo-tablet. I’d fight for the chance to review Galaxy Z Flips and Motorola Razrs, and I’d always keep a close eye on the likes of the OPPO Find N Flip and other non-US releases just to see what the rest of the world is cooking up. And while I’ve liked some book-style foldables over the years, I’d never tested one that convinced me I’d want to use one over a clamshell.

Then, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 came along.

At first, I was underwhelmed by the idea of trying another one of Samsung’s brand-new book-style foldable phones. I figured it would be more of the same, with an inconvenient cover screen and an inner display I could never find the best use for. But, to be open-minded, I decided to take it on anyway. I’m glad I did, because this thing is a marvel in (almost) every way.

If feeling is believing, then I’m a Believer As I said above, the book-style form factor never really made sense to me when it came to foldable phones. I couldn’t wrap my head around a much too narrow cover display that opened into a not quite wide enough internal display and expected me to use it like a pocket-sized tablet. Sure, a few foldables have slightly shifted my perspective, like the excellent Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the aging, but once great OnePlus Open, but I’ve still always made my way back to either a small Android phone or a flip phone — sorry, not sorry.

But now, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally feels like it’s found the right balance. It has a cover display that feels like a normal-sized Android phone, swapping the Fold 6’s weird 22.1:9 aspect ratio for a much more comfortable 21:9. I know, it barely sounds like a change, but the result is a slightly shorter, slightly wider display that’s so much more comfortable to type on and use in my day-to-day life. If they say that the best phone is the one you have on you, this singular change has done more for the Galaxy Z Fold lineup than any other, in my opinion.

Of course, it’s not just the shift in aspect ratio that makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel better. I’ll come back to the upgraded pair of displays in a second, but first, I have to talk about just how incredibly thin this foldable phone is. It toes the line between engineering marvel and recipe for disaster, and I’ve swung back and forth on just how I feel about Samsung’s ambition.

On the one hand, yes, it’s incredible. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is more than a millimeter thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, and it almost has to be felt to be believed. I’ll occasionally find myself sitting and looking at the side profile of the Fold 7, simply wondering how Samsung made it happen. However, with that great thinness comes great responsibility. I just as often find myself scared to open the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because it’s almost too thin. I wasn’t blessed with nimble fingers, so I frequently fumble while opening the phone. To my credit, I’ve only dropped it once, but I’m starting to see why other users have put grip tape on the edges to have something to hold onto.

Thankfully, despite the brief dance with doom, my Galaxy Z Fold 7 shows no signs of wear. Its Advanced Armor Aluminum frame brushed off my clumsiness, and the combination of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover display and Victus 2 on the back panel looked like nothing had happened. And, with how thin this foldable phone is, I couldn’t be more relieved.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 has reached a point where I’m convinced that any proper tumble would spell doom for more than one side. It barely has bezels around the 6.5-inch cover display, and the frame is barely thick enough to house its USB-C port or volume rocker and power button, so all it would take is one tough fall to beat up the phone front, back, and sideways. At the very least, the Fold 7’s IP48 rating against water and dust should have my back in case my next hypothetical accident happens at the beach, though I’ll have to hope it happens in the water rather than on land.

Too slim or not, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's design feels downright remarkable.

But, since we’re all still happily in one piece, let’s go back to talking about Samsung’s displays, because they’re excellent, as expected. The 6.5-inch external Dynamic AMOLED panel is just the right size for almost everything, falling comfortably between the Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus, offering enough real estate for scrolling social media, dipping back into Pokémon Go, and typing out a quick text message without feeling too overbearing. Honestly, I could probably get away with using the cover screen for 90% of my day-to-day tasks and call it one of the best Samsung phones has ever made.

That would be doing a disservice to Samsung’s newly upgraded 8.0-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED on the inside, though. At long last, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a nearly square 6:5 aspect ratio, making it much more comfortable to use vertically and horizontally. It feels almost like two complete Galaxy phones stuck together rather than one and a half that leaves you wondering how to split your workload. And, with a slightly wider display to work with, I’m finding that far more apps play nicely around the still-visible crease than ever before.

Also, I just said that the hinge crease is still visible — it’s really still there, but I don’t mind. These days, it’s a wide, shallow crease like the gap between two sides of an American highway rather than a deep, narrow trench that you need mountaineering equipment to cross. I don’t mind swiping my finger across it anymore, perhaps because everything else feels like such a step forward.

One thing that’s not so much of a step forward, though, is the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s S Pen support — or the lack thereof. After several years of supporting an external stylus, Samsung’s latest foldable no longer has the required digitizer layer, which means we can add the S Pen to the pile of retired features, along with the waterfall display, the headphone jack, and the removable battery. I wasn’t the biggest user of the S Pen — I don’t like to carry anything other than earbuds with my phone — but I don’t love the idea of stripping productivity features in the name of thinness, especially when a stylus makes more sense here on the larger screen than it does on the Ultra range.

Surprise, surprise, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is an All-Star

While it’s safe to say that Samsung has made the biggest fuss about its major Galaxy Z Fold 7 facelift, there’s just as much to talk about with what’s going on under the hood. Specifically, it’s time to dig into what’s changed — and what hasn’t — to fit within the incredibly slim aluminum frame. Surprisingly, the answer is very little, for better or worse. In almost all ways, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is outfitted like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that came before it, but it’s taken some Ozempic and called it diet and exercise.

That means you still get the same solid RAM and storage options. Like last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 kicks off with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can bump things up to 1TB if you need the extra space. If you do, you’ll get a matching bump in RAM, pushing up to 16GB for the most powerful of power users. Regardless of your configuration, you’ll get Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, an overclocked 3nm chip that’s the same as Samsung used for its traditional Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is stacked up like an Ultra, but its slim chassis makes me nervous about performance under stress.

In most cases, that identical hardware would make you think the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should perform just like its non-folding cousins. However, its ultra-slim form factor suggests limited room for cooling technology, resulting in a faster drop in performance under heavy load. To find out whether Samsung’s latest book-style foldable phone falls into more of column A or column B, I did what I always do: I put it through all of the stress testing its little aluminum body could handle.

I fired up everything from the CPU-intensive Geekbench 6 and PC Mark Work 3.0 tests to the GPU-heavy Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme tests and compared the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to its closest rivals, both folding and traditional. That meant stacking it against the previous Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold (the nearest other book-style foldable in the US for now), as well as the two members of the Galaxy S25 family that come anywhere close in terms of price: The Edge and the Ultra.

In both CPU-heavy tests, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 performs just as I’d expect it to — settling just ahead of its predecessor and within striking distance of Samsung’s more traditional flagships. It’s also comfortably ahead of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with its in-house Tensor G4 chip, whether in single or multi-core performance. The gap between the Fold 6 and Fold 7 is negligible on the more comprehensive PCMark Work test, which feels like a pretty good indicator that my concerns about cooling were spot on.

On the GPU side, the Fold 7 lands closer to its siblings, following almost the same curve for 20 runs. It starts where expected — above its predecessor — and stays there for the Wild Life test, but falls behind the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the Wild Life Extreme side. That said, I’d probably give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 slightly more credit for a more consistent run overall, as the Fold 6 takes a deeper drop around the sixth run before recovering ten runs later, while the Fold 7 slowly tapers from start to finish. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold turned in the worst (but most consistent) performance over 20 runs, which is nice for the Tensor’s reliability but shows just how far behind Google can be in the hunt for raw power.

Our testing has proven that Samsung is not sacrificing power for its slimmed-down chassis.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s benchmarks are what I expected for a one-year upgrade. They’re largely better than the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, while the updated form factor prevents the phone from being a runaway powerhouse like the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. If nothing else, I’m glad Samsung has proven that it’s not sacrificing power for its slimmed-down chassis.

In everyday life, though, I can safely say I don’t care about the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s cooling issues, performance gap, or anything else, really, because it’s simply a blast to use. Yes, I spend a lot of my time on the 6.5-inch cover screen — my colleague Megan Ellis inspired me to pick Pokémon Go back up after a casual four years away — but the Fold has handled the GPU-heavy (and GPS-heavy) title like a champ. But, as good as the game is on the cover screen, it’s also a reminder that not everything has been optimized for the inner display. It wants to add height to the layout to match the increased width, resulting in an interface that feels just a little bit squished.

In most other cases, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally feels ready for the big screen. I used it as my go-to display for following the Women’s Euros soccer tournament while out and about, and I’m so glad that YouTube’s default interface finally pushes the picture to one side of the crease when I have the phone folded at a 90-degree angle. Samsung’s revamped split screen mode in One UI 8 also means I can take way more control over the internal display, giving one app — usually Gmail or Slack — most of my real estate to type out a message or keep up with ideas between matches.

Speaking of One UI 8, I have to say that this is Samsung at its software best. Does it feel massively different? No, not really, but it does feel more refined, and the Galaxy AI features are finally reaching a point of some maturity. I love the updates from the Now Bar, usually preseason scores from the earliest Premier League warmups or the first few weeks of the NFL, yet I would be just as happy if I never saw a Now Brief update again. Despite launching with the Galaxy S25 series, I’ve yet to find a use for the all-in-one overview, usually because I keep all of my relevant widgets on my home screen as it is, so I don’t need to open an app to see the weather and my upcoming appointments.

One UI 8 is Samsung at its software best.

And, since we’re talking about my widgets of choice, this is where I should mention that I’m far, far too scared to try DIY Home on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. I know it’s one of the more unique parts of Good Lock, and it allows your creative mind to run free, but I could barely make things look presentable on a single display, let alone a cover display and a folding one. If you cook up a great interface, I’d love to see it, but I won’t be jumping up to replicate it with any great hurry.

Moving on, the biggest thing I think Samsung missed by sticking with so much of the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s infrastructure is that the battery and charging setup on this $2,000 foldable is… not great. Despite other new Android phones switching to silicon-carbon cells, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 still packs the same 4,400mAh capacity as its predecessor, just squeezed even thinner to fit in the new body. And usually, keeping one spec the same while limiting another (in this case, cooling technology) is a recipe for some trouble, as we discovered above.

In our testing, though, the Fold 7’s battery isn’t quite as much of a cause for concern as I expected. It not only sticks with its predecessor — besting it in four of our six categories — but it also beats the Galaxy S25 Edge in every section save for 4K recording. I’m slightly surprised by how close the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold results are, but I suppose when a star (or Tensor chip) burns half as bright, it can go a little bit longer.

My day-to-day experience with the Fold 7 just about mimicked the controlled testing, which is more good news. The foldable seems most comfortable with a healthy mix of tasks, allowing me to bounce from light gaming to Spotify streaming to the football highlights I mentioned above without breaking much of a sweat. Perhaps its most impressive feat was acting as my copilot for a four and a half hour drive from my adopted home of Baltimore to upstate New York for a weekend camping with my family. The Fold 7 handled all the Google Maps navigation I could throw at it while barely heating up, provided I kept it in the shade of my car.

While the Fold’s battery life was better than expected, its charging setup is anything but. The lowly 25W maximum is the same as you can get from the Galaxy A16 5G — a phone that costs one-tenth of the money. It’s no better than the base Galaxy S25 and is slower than what Motorola has added to its 2025 Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus launches. At this price point, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 deserves at least 45W wired charging to put it on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In practice, at least the small battery means a capable USB PD PPS charger can get the phone back up and running in about 80 minutes. That’s quick enough for most people — I certainly haven’t felt tethered to the wall for too long — but it’s more of a case of limited capacity than impressive charging speeds. I was somewhat surprised to see the Fold take a full 15 minutes longer than the Edge to reach 100%, though I have to guess the difference comes down to throttling for the last 500mAh. If you prefer wireless charging, the Fold 7’s 15W rate isn’t bad, but there are no built-in Qi2 magnets, so you’ll have to pick up a Qi2 Ready case if you want to use certain accessories.

Accidentally in Love with Samsung’s upgraded cameras

Samsung has been using the tagline “Ultra Unfolds” for a lot of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing, and when you draw parallels to the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, you start to expect certain things. Usually, you’d go to a big battery and fast charging — well, you’d think so, anyway — but you’d also expect Ultra-tier Android camera phones. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 whiffs on the first two points, it more than nails the third, packing a camera setup that would have probably saved the Galaxy S25 Edge in my eyes.

It starts incredibly strongly, using the same 200MP primary camera that Samsung chose for its traditional Galaxy S25 Ultra and the S25 Edge, and delivers the same ultra-sharp results you’d expect. Its wide ƒ/1.7 aperture lets in a ton of light, giving me a beautifully shallow depth of field in portrait mode, but also offering really good natural bokeh when I pick out a well-defined subject. I’m usually comfortable letting it bin down to much more manageable 12MP photos by default, too, but I appreciate having the option to tap into the full resolution as needed, massive final files and all.

The 200MP primary camera is a nice touch, but I'm ready for Samsung to go full Ultra with the Fold series.

The Fold’s 12MP ultrawide camera keeps it almost on par with its most expensive siblings, too. It’s the same sensor that Samsung chose for the Edge and an upgrade over the previous Galaxy Z Fold 6, offering larger megapixels that let in just a little bit more light despite its slightly narrower 120-degree field of view. I wish Samsung had continued with its proper Ultra approach, packing a 50MP ultrawide sensor into its thicker camera bump, but at least I know this sensor is as tried and true as Samsung has.

What puts the ultra-expensive Fold ahead of its still-very-expensive Edge sibling, though, is its third camera: The 10MP 3x optical telephoto sensor. It’s as close as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has to a holdover from its predecessor, and it lets the phone punch in for up to 30x zoom with a little bit of processing help from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The results are okay at that range, but it’s still better than the Edge’s unfortunate limit of 10x magnification.

With all of that out of the way, let’s check out some camera samples:

2x Zoom Portrait Mode Zoom Enhance

Yes, I know that this first row of camera samples hits the greens and yellows pretty heavily, but this is Samsung we’re talking about — green will always be a highlight. Besides, in each case, I think the shade of green makes each shot look better without looking quite so punchy. In the case of the flowers, it adds just enough sharpness to the leaves that surround the bright blooms, while the green leaves and needles glow in the golden hour view of the trail in the middle. If you’ll forgive the… I don’t know, pirate face, that my brother is pulling off, I think Samsung once again nailed the golden hour look, putting a halo around his hair without darkening his face or any of his details. Just know it’s as close to a personality shot as I’ve ever captured of anyone I know.

Night Mode Portrait Mode 2x Zoom Portrait Mode

This time around, Samsung’s portrait mode is on full display. It perfectly captured the wispy edges of my friend’s dog, Mack, while also separating the reddish beer on the right from the other mix of browns, pinks, and tans behind it. Perhaps the only image in this gallery I’m not sold on is the one of my aunts around the campfire. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 captured a ton of light, it put some heavy Galaxy AI processing over the finer details in their faces and clothes, making it so the closer you look, the more cartoonish they appear. I would have preferred a less-sharp image with more natural details over this heavy-handed processing, no question.

Switching to the ultrawide focal length, I have to admit that I’ve changed in the last few years. I used to hate any and all things ultrawide, thinking that the field of view and distortion made everything look, well, awful, but now it might be the sensor I use most. Maybe it’s the fact that some of my Gen Z friends communicate exclusively in 0.5x selfies, or maybe it’s the fact that Samsung’s colors are just as punchy while adding character to otherwise everyday images. The shot looking up at the treetops reminds me of the cover art for Phoebe Bridgers’ album Punisher, while the effect on the Volkswagen camper van makes it look just a little bit cartoonish in a good way.

Ultrawide 1x Zoom 2x Zoom 3x Zoom

10x Zoom 20x Zoom 30x Zoom

To see how the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s new primary sensor would pair up with its 3x optical telephoto camera, I did what I often do: I headed to the harbor and looked for a cargo ship. The Fold was rock-solid at shorter focal lengths, just like I thought it would be, turning in sharp results from 1x zoom to where the telephoto sensor took over at 3x zoom. I noticed what seemed to be a shift in the color of the harbor water itself around 3x zoom, as well as a similar shift in the color of the sky. I’m not sure exactly where that comes from, as the processing flips back to the original color profile for the longer focal lengths from 10x to 30x zoom. The details are still pretty good out of the Fold at 10x, too, but they look a little more AI-enhanced once I jump beyond that point, especially in the letters on the side of the ship.

The last piece of Samsung’s reworked camera setup is its “same, same, but different” approach to selfies. Yes, the front-facing 10MP selfie sensor is still there, but I believe it’s the least exciting camera of the five. The main reason I think it’s so underwhelming is that Samsung has finally given up on its quest to make the under-display camera sensor a thing. The lowly, unimpressive 4MP camera is a thing of the past, having been replaced by a much more normal (and much more useful) 10MP punch hole.

I feel comfortable using it when I have the phone open, and it feels like a much better alternative than holding the unfolded display to use the rear cameras for selfies. That said, you won’t beat a selfie from a 200MP sensor with a just-wide-enough field of view — just be ready to wipe a few fingerprints off the internal display.

Front selfie camera Internal selfie camera Primary camera

Front selfie camera - Portrait Internal selfie camera - Portrait Primary camera - Portrait

I don’t think there’s much difference between the two punch hole cameras, save for the field of view. The details are about the same, the colors are about the same, and the portrait mode processing is, too. However, neither one can compete with the power of a 200MP selfie camera. The shadows in my shirt are deeper, the colors are slightly more vivid, and my face is redder — well, that last one probably isn’t a good thing. I’m not sure why that’s the case, either, as the rest of the color recreation skews more blue. It’s a trade I’m willing to make, as I can probably correct the white balance with just a few seconds in the settings menu to keep the top-notch details.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7's camera setup has a long list of editing tricks.

On the video side, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 picks up right where its predecessor left off, supporting up to 8K resolution at 30 or 4K at 60 frames per second. If you want to go slow mo, you can try 1080p at 240 frames per second or 720p at 960 frames per second. I’m not a huge smartphone video shooter — I’m rarely going to go back and rewatch my clips — but I’ve come away impressed with what the Fold 7 can do. Its stabilization is excellent, and I love the added security of folding the phone to 90 degrees for a better grip.

One more piece of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s camera setup to highlight is its long list of editing tricks. I particularly like that Photo Assist now gives you side-by-side previews before you confirm your edit, letting you double-check that you have every last detail spot-on. Samsung’s camera roll feature is helpful, too, showing you the last few shots you took in a photobooth-like scroll. It’s made capturing pet photos significantly easier, as I can look back to see if there’s any motion blur before I trust that I got the shot.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review verdict: Held out for a hero

After so many years of iteration, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung’s first book-style foldable that has sold the whole concept of the series to me. It finally has the right aspect ratio to make it comfortable, whether open or closed, and the overall fit and finish are good enough to draw my eye away from my beloved clamshells. I no longer feel like I’m carrying a too-tall, too-thin slab with an inner display that I can’t find a use for, and it makes me want to explore the book-style form factor that much more.

Calling back to Samsung’s “Ultra Unfolds” tagline, I’m ready to say it’s the truth. No, it’s not always true — pay no attention to the battery and charging setup behind the curtain — but in terms of power, camera flexibility, and software support, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a winner. It still makes me smile when I toss two full-sized apps onto the 8-inch folding display, and I could easily spend most of my time with the 200MP primary sensor and only the 200MP primary sensor — even though I don’t have to. And, with seven years of software updates in the pipeline, I can at least put a silver lining around the elephant in the room.

Yes, it’s time to address what I’ve been dreading: Samsung’s pricing is headed in the wrong direction. After years of slowly but surely working the Galaxy Z Fold to a more palatable price, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is back up to the $2,000 barrier. No matter who you are, that’s a lot of money. That’s a 14-inch, M4-powered MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That’s the Nintendo Switch 2 with nearly two dozen full-priced games. Personally, that’s just more than I think I can recommend you, or anyone, spend on a phone.

Besides, when you’re pairing that sky-high price with limiting factors like a just-okay IP48 rating, 25W wired charging, and an overall design so thin that it almost works against itself, it becomes much harder to find the value behind the power. For everything you come to love about the phone, you’ll be just as annoyed when it jumps out of your hands or when it takes just a little bit too long to get back up and running. And, if you don’t spend a good chunk of every day on the internal display, you’ll probably wonder why you didn’t just buy a Galaxy S25 Ultra in the first place.

Speaking of the Ultra, that’s probably the number one phone I’d tell you to look at if you’re not sold on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. No, it’s not nearly as exciting — I, in fact, said it doesn’t feel that special anymore — but it’s still as reliable as they come. Its 45W wired charging is much faster than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while its 5,000mAh battery will last much longer. Toss in an even more flexible four-camera setup and pair it with a built-in S Pen, and I’d probably say the Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1299.99 at Amazon) is Samsung’s best phone for productivity.

If you’re at this point in the review and cannot get over the Fold 7’s sky-high price but still want a foldable, I have other options for you. First, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1899.99 at Samsung). I’ve spent plenty of time comparing this foldable to its predecessor, and I still think it’s a worthwhile pickup in 2025. No, its cover screen might not be as comfortable, but its cameras are just about as flexible, and its continued software updates mean that the day-to-day experience will feel almost identical. And, with matching battery and charging setups, you won’t feel like you’re missing as much by not spending $2,000, as long as you don’t mind a slightly thicker (and easier to open) phone.

The other seemingly obvious alternative is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 ($1099.99 at Amazon), and you already know I’m a flip phone guy. I’ve been eyeing the larger Flex Window that finally stretches around the dual cameras, and the seven years of updates are, of course, very welcome. But this year’s edition didn’t wow us. My colleague Joe Maring tested it thoroughly, and despite being a fellow clamshell-enjoyer, he wasn’t impressed by the cover screen’s overreliance on Good Lock, the downgraded performance, and the slow (and hot) charging. Instead, the superb Motorola Razr Ultra ($1071.77 at Amazon) is still our top pick if you want a flip foldable.

Otherwise, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold ($1799 at Amazon) is the Galaxy Z Fold’s only other competition in the US. Of course, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to launch in less than a week, so I wouldn’t blame you for waiting to pull the trigger on the Fold until you see what Google has been cooking, and with the OnePlus Open overdue for a successor, it’s Google or nothing as far as rivals go anyway. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also be your best bet for a brand-new Google-flavored foldable since our dreams of a Pixel Flip are still just that.

So, until I get Google’s take on my favorite form factor, I just might keep the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in my pocket — and that’s something I never thought I’d say.

