60% off the Google Nest Wi-Fi, plus more Google Home and Nest deals

When it comes to creating your smart home, Google and Amazon are two of the most popular options. How you decide which ecosystem to pick is up to you, but you might as well save money while you do so. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and gathered some of the best Google Home and Google Nest deals available right now.

Some of the Google Nest products include smart thermostats, smart speakers, and home automation hubs. They can be controlled using your phone or Google Assistant. Nest products, in particular, are known for their sleek design and easy-to-use features, which make them popular among users looking to make their homes more smart, secure, and energy-efficient.

There are thousands of skills and apps to try and commands to deliver, but you have to decide which speaker is right first. We’ve included both Google Home and Google Nest options on the list to give you the most choices.

Best Google Home and Google Nest deals

Google Home Mini deals

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you want the power of the Google Assistant but you want to be able to stash your speaker out of sight, the Google Home Mini is a good option. The Home Mini is only about the size of a hockey puck, but it packs all of the Assistant features of larger speakers. It comes in a variety of colors: Charcoal, Chalk, Campari, and Como Blue. You can easily match your speaker to your decor.

The Home Mini has been superseded by the Nest Mini now, but you can still find it. Check out the best prices on the Mini below. Google Home Mini for $47.79 ($2 off)

Google Nest Mini

The Google Nest Mini replaced the Google Home Mini in Google’s lineup of Assistant-powered hardware. You can set timers, check the weather, and run routines with only the sound of your voice. You can also use Google Assistant with SmartThings, Hue lights, and more to control your home.

If you want a Google-made smart speaker on the cheap, this is your chance. It comes in various colors: Charcoal, Chalk, Campari, and Como Blee, so you can easily match your speaker to your decor. Check out some of the best deals below. Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $34.40 ($16 off)

Google Home Max

The Home Max is your best bet if you want the largest, most powerful speaker in the Google Home lineup. It’s made for music and features two 4.5-inch woofers along with two tweeters for the high notes. You can also connect all of your Google Home speakers for stereo sound or music throughout the house.

The price tag was the main issue we had with the Home Max back when it launched. It might be one of the best smart speakers for sound on the market, but at $400, it was quite an outlay. The price has slowly dropped since then, but it is currently scarce among retailers. Google Home Max for $299.99 ($100 off)

Google Home Max (used) for $159 ($241 off)

Google Nest Hub deals

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Google Nest Hub features a seven-inch display that you can use to see calendar reminders or check the weather each day, or follow along with recipes on YouTube. The Nest Hub can even see who’s at the door with a Nest Video Doorbell or check on other rooms with a Nest Cam.

Although the display might be the main draw, the Nest Hub functions as a speaker too. The sound quality isn’t mind-blowing, but it’s perfectly serviceable for music from regular streaming services. Google Nest Hub for $44.99 ($25 off)

Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) with Wiz Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb for $77 ($31 off)

Google Nest Hub Max deals

If you like the design and functionality of the Google Nest Hub, but you want a larger screen, the Nest Hub Max is your best bet. It has a bigger 10-inch HD screen and retains all of the convenient functions of the Nest Hub. You can also keep an eye on your house with the built-in Nest Cam. The device has a stereo speaker system with two 18mm 10W tweeters and a 75mm subwoofer, and its sound quality is very good for a smart display.

Here’s the best price we found on the device. Google Nest Hub Max for $189.99 ($40 off)

Google Nest Wifi Mesh System

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Wi-Fi is by far one of the most important additions to your home these days, smart home or otherwise. That’s why Google is helping you stay connected with its two-pack bundle of Google Wifi routers.

Google Nest Audio

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Like the Google Home, the Nest Audio offers a wireless audio experience through Bluetooth, Google Cast, or Wi-Fi. It has Google Assistant on board to answer your questions, take commands, or interact with your smart home.

The Nest Audio doesn’t sound like a hi-fi sound system, but it’s not trying to be one. Instead, the Google Nest Audio is an accessible smart speaker for everyone. It offers a compact design and excellent sound quality for its size, performing very strongly in our review. Google Nest Audio for $59.78 ($40 off)

Other Google Home and Nest deals

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re planning to go all-in on a Google Nest setup, you may as well add other Google accessories, too, right? Here are some of the best auxiliary Google Nest and Google Home deals that we could find.

They include a great deal on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat that can help you save energy and money on your heating and cooling bills. It learns your heating and cooling preferences over time and can automatically adjust the temperature in your home to help you save energy without sacrificing comfort. It sports a sleek, modern design that will look great on your wall, and with control via smartphone or voice assistant, you can adjust the temperature in your home even when you’re not there. Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129.99 ($70 off)

Google Nest Thermostat for $104.99 ($25 off)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $208 ($42 off)

Google Nest Wireless Doorbell for $159.99 ($20 off) Those are the best Google Home and Google Nest deals we can find right now. We’ll do our best to keep this list updated.

Google Home and Nest FAQs

Which Google Nest is the best? It’s hard to directly compare the Nest products as they serve different purposes. The Nest Hub Max is the top smart display that Google makes, but it’s costly compared to a handy little device such as the Nest Mini.

Is Google Home being phased out? No official announcement has been made that Google Home is being phased out. However, Google has shifted its focus to the Nest brand, which offers similar smart home devices with added features.

Is the Google Nest better than Google Home? Both brands offer similar smart home devices with comparable features. However, the Nest brand has evolved to include additional features and functionality beyond that which was initially offered by Google Home, such as integrated sensors, better audio quality, and compatibility with additional smart home systems.

Comments