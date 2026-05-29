Roborock's Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is ready to mop up the competition — and your filthy floors

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow Roborock's Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is an exceptionally well-balanced robotic vacuum and mop that combines high-end features with a price that's still within reach.

There’s a lot to be said for being an early adopter — living out on the bleeding edge of tech, getting first crack at the latest gear, and helping to inform consumer expectations — but there’s also a flip side that can prove enormously satisfying in its own right: sitting back and waiting a few generations until those cool, innovative concepts have matured into polished, refined workhorses. Robot vacuums have been around for over 20 years at this point, but it’s taken me this long to properly try one out. And let me tell you: The wait was worth it.

I’ve spent the last couple months tidying up with Roborock’s Qrevo Curv 2 Flow ($999.99 at Amazon), and I am never going back to manually cleaning my floors again.

A smarter approach to automated mopping

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In 2026, you’ve probably got more options shopping for a robot vacuum than you do a new car — even in Roborocok’s stable alone, we’re looking at well over a dozen models. Frankly, all those choices can be a little overwhelming, but for a lot of shoppers, I think the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow represents a nicely equipped option that includes some stand-out features, while costing you a whole lot less than a very top-tier machine.

Roborock has built the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow to offer 20,000Pa suction power from its vacuum. That’s a middle-of-the-pack number, and is on par with many of the other options in the Qrevo Curv series, but does come in quite a bit short compared to the 36,000Pa suction offered by the company’s flagship Saros 20. On my hardwood floors, this proved plenty sufficient, but your mileage may vary with dense carpet.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow's claim to fame has got to be its roller mop system.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow’s claim to fame has got to be its roller mop system. While vacuuming is much more of a solved problem these days, no one seems to agree on the best way to automate mopping, and that’s led to a number of competing approaches. A lot of mops employ a pair of spinning pads, not unlike the whiskers vacuums use to bring dirt closer to the main brush. Others have pads that don’t spin, but instead vibrate in place to create their scrubbing action.

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The biggest problem with those mop types is that they get dirty, fast. Once your mop encounters a mess, it’s just on there. Rather than rehash old approaches, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow goes another direction entirely: a roller mop. This basically just looks like a paint roller. After the robot gets the mop wet and encounters a mess, scraper blades interact with the top of the roller and wipe it clean before it rotates back down to meet the floor again. This affords longer operational time before it needs to return to the base for a more extended mop-cleaning session.

Roborock goes with a nice, wide 10.6-inch (270mm) roller mop that extends across the majority of the unit’s diameter. The mop roller can even slide out to protrude slightly from the robot’s body, helping mop coverage reach all the way out to the edge — on one side, at least. When in operation, it spins at 220 RPM and can really scrub away at tough messes with its 15N of downward mop pressure — over double the Qrevo Curv’s 6N. And when the robot’s navigating over carpets, it can automatically deploy a mop shield to keep them nice and dry.

Tangle-free automation means one less device to worry about

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Between the vacuum and the roller mop, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is positioned as an all-in-one solution for keeping your floors looking their best. And in my testing, it largely delivers on this promise. You have your options between just vacuuming, a dual-cycle clean that first vacuums your floors, and then repeats its route in mopping mode, or a combination that vacuums and mops all in one pass — which seems to be the preferred way of doing things.

You further have your choice of vacuum power levels and amount of mop water, as well as coverage pattern, from loose to tight, and the option to make a second pass at a 90-degree angle.

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Dirt, dust, and even hair are no match for the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, and I’ve yet to have a tangle jam things up for me. The only thing it’s really struggled with has been awkwardly shaped stuff like uncooked pasta.

The robot deftly navigates its environment, recognizing and avoiding obstacles without sweating — even new ones that have popped up since it was last run. Tracking its progress in the app, you can even see when its on-board PreciSense LiDAR system spots new obstacles, if you’ve moved chairs around or left something blocking the floor since your last vacuum. The map it forms can be a bit rough-looking — you won’t see nearly the same level of detail as you might from a unit like the Saros 20 that employs a 3D ToF (time of flight) sensor — but I’ve found it sufficient. Because of the LiDAR pod up top, clearance is limited to spaces taller than 119mm.

Thanks to an on-board camera and object-recognition AI, the vacuum can highlight smaller obstacles in the app, letting you decide if they’re a false positive and can be safely ignored. I’ve hit a handful of mismatches here (confusing hair trimmings for cables) but it’s decently accurate.

If there’s one thing that I wish were done a little differently when it comes to navigating, though, it’s that the robot feels maybe a little too cautious about avoiding collisions. For me, that manifested in difficulty with fully cleaning to edges. That’s occasionally a problem in open areas, but I notice it most acutely under cabinets. I understand the desire to avoid crashing into things, but I wish there were an option for encouraging a more aggressive edge strategy.

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Mopping works just as well as vacuuming, and it’s impossible to pull out the base station’s dirty water tank without appreciating just how much junk it’s cleaned up. The tanks here are good sizes: The clean water tank is just about 4L in capacity, which makes it easy to mix in official Roborock floor cleaning solution — just one capful per tank. The wastewater tank’s slightly smaller, at just over 3L. Those are both large enough to go unattended for multiple full-coverage mopping sessions, and sensors will let you know when either one’s getting too full/empty.

For as well as it all works, though, there’s one thing holding me back from running the mop more often. After mopping, the base station performs a lengthy drying routine — even in eco mode, this takes three hours. And while it’s not LOUD-loud, my home is pretty quiet, and the dryer is impossible to ignore when it’s on.

The robot deftly navigates its environment, recognizing and avoiding obstacles without sweating

Thankfully, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow works just great in the dark — it’s even equipped with a light to help make the most out of its camera. And by running it when I go to bed, I’ve got clean floors — as well as a fully dried mop — by morning.

Who vacuums the vacuums?

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It’s convenient to have a little robot at your command, patrolling your home for messes and tidying up after you, but this doesn’t get you off the hook entirely when it comes to cleaning: Somebody’s got to clean the robot itself. Thankfully, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow makes that as painless as possible.

When it’s time to freshen up your robot buddy, you start by just lifting the top off and pulling out the dust bin. That opens easily for a quick rinse, and the removable air filter inside is washable, as well. Just plan ahead a little there, as you should give them a full day to dry before reinstalling.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is quite good a resisting tangles — the worse I've encountered is a twist tie getting stuck behind the brushes

The dirty water tank pulls out of the back of the robot, and this one tends to get a little grody. While you can put the whole thing in your sink and blast it with a spray of water, the tank is so complex, full of little crevices and hoses, that you may need a cotton swab to get every last corner clean.

Flipping the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow over, you can now access the mop roller and vacuum brush. The roller itself won’t often need much manual attention, but its dirty water channel will benefit from a regular rinse.

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The brushes lift out with minimal effort, and the split two-piece counter-rotating design really does mean that the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is excellent at resisting tangles — the worst I’ve encountered is a twist tie getting stuck behind the brushes. But even then, it kept right on (noisily) working, even with that jammed back there.

Controlling it all with a convenient app

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Roborock’s app is a great way to interact with the vacuum, and while there’s also voice control available — and for as neat as it feels to just order around a little robot — I far prefer the kind of precision I get in the app. Adding devices is a snap, with a QR code to scan to get the process started, and once your new vacuum has made its initial tour of the premises, you’ll see the map it’s created of your living space. The app will make some initial assumptions about rooms here, but you’re free to go in and manually edit — as well as add no-go zones you want the robot to stay away from.

Once that’s all configured, you can easily clean the whole floor, select rooms, or do a quick spot cleaning by just highlighting a zone, as large or small as you’d like. With a few more taps you can choose between vacuum and mopping actions, including power/water levels and how many passes to make. Spill some flour in the kitchen, and maybe a quick vacuum-only pass will suffice, but spill a sticky beverage and a multi-pass mop is more likely your best approach.

There is a lot of customizability in here, including the ability to further automate your cleaning with a series of personalized routines, addressing frequent cleaning needs. You can even access the vacuum’s camera remotely to keep an eye on your place when you’re away from home. If you’ve got pets, you can actually use this to video chat with them — hopefully they’re not shy of robots!

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow review verdict: Get this kind of convenience in your life, yesterday

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I went into this expecting to be underwhelmed. I can’t even count how many “automatic” devices I’ve used over the years that end up requiring so much hand-holding and troubleshooting that you might as well just do things manually. But this isn’t that at all. The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow delivers.

What few issues I do have with it are largely about me wishing I could push it to further extremes, but for the vast majority of users out there, I expect the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow will easily satisfy their cleaning needs. It’s decently fast, smart at routing (and re-routing) and has cleaned up nearly everything I’ve thrown at it without so much as a tangle.

Comparing the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow with the rest of Roborock’s stable, the flagship Saros 20 ($1599.99 at Amazon) offers more powerful suction, a lower 79.8mm profile that can fit under more furniture, more advanced navigation, and better ability to scale thresholds between rooms — but that model also sells for $1,600.

There’s also a variant, the Saros 20 Sonic, that swaps rotating mop pads for a vibrating mop — but no option for a roller mop like this one. And sticking in the Curv series, there’s also the CurvX ($89.99 at Amazon) to consider. That model is another low-profile one thanks to a LiDAR pod that can retract, and features slightly better suction than the Curv 2 Flow, at 22,000Pa. But like the Saros 20, it employs dual spinning mops that risk spreading messes around, and at $1,500, it’s also a lot pricier than the Curv 2 Flow.

Considering the alternatives, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow feels like a great choice for people who are dealing with a lot of hardwood floors, don’t need to clean under exceptionally low-clearance furniture, and really prioritize a no-compromise mopping experience.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow Powerful, low-maintenance cleaning solution • Easy-to-use app with a lot of flexibility • High quality mapping, routing, and object avoidance MSRP: $999.99 Autonomous cleaning performance and smarts, in one convenient package. Roborock's Qrevo Curv 2 Flow with its self-cleaning roller mop is one of the best solutions available for homes with hardwood floors. See price at Amazon Positives Tangle-free, powerful vacuum

Tangle-free, powerful vacuum Roller mop deftly handles wet messes without spreading them

Roller mop deftly handles wet messes without spreading them Supports both app and voice control

Supports both app and voice control Reasonably easy, no-tool robot cleaning Cons Tricky to consistently clean to all edges

Tricky to consistently clean to all edges Mop drying creates noise for hours

Mop drying creates noise for hours Can't scale some thresholds between rooms

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