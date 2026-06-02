Google Home unleashes new personalized pet updates

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home can now remember key details about your pets.

This change is designed to reduce misidentifications and to provide more personalized updates.

It is available to Google Home Premium subscribers who are on the Advanced plan.

If you own pets, having indoor cameras can be pretty handy. They allow you to keep tabs on your pets while you’re away. What’s not as handy are generalized descriptions, like “A dog is walking in the kitchen.” Is it your dog walking in the kitchen, or did a stray dog wander its way into your home? A new Google Home feature aims to make these updates a little more personal.

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On the heels of its June Android Drop, Google announced a few updates for Google Home. The most noteworthy part of the announcement introduces “Pet Memory.” This is a feature made for indoor Nest cameras and select Gemini built-in cameras.

As the tech giant explains, Pet Memory allows Google Home to remember key details about your pets, like your pet’s name and type. So instead of updates like “A dog is walking in the kitchen,” you’ll now get “Fido is walking in the kitchen.” You’ll be able to enter these details by going to Ask Home in the Home app. This feature is rolling out for Google Home Premium subscribers who are on the Advanced plan.

Along with this update, Google is expanding Gemini for Home to Germany in early access. The rollout is starting this week and users in the market should soon start receiving invitations. Home Brief and search live video by voice is also getting an international expansion. These tools were previously only available in the US; now they’re coming to all supported countries and languages. However, you’ll need to be on the Advanced plan for Google Home Premium.

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