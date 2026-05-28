Walmart's Onn just launched a $35 Google Home camera, and it looks like a steal!

Walmart

TL;DR Walmart’s Onn brand has launched a new Google Home security camera for just $35 with 1080p video, night vision, and two-way talk.

The new camera is far cheaper than Google’s $99 Nest Cam while still offering Google Home integration and Gemini-powered AI features.

Walmart’s budget tech brand Onn is expanding deeper into the Google smart home ecosystem with a new Google Home-compatible security camera that costs just $35.

The new Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In offers features that are usually found on more expensive smart home cameras, including 1080p video, night vision, two-way talk, motion alerts, and Google Home integration. It can also stream live footage directly to compatible TVs and smart displays using voice commands.

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What makes this launch interesting is the price. Google’s own wired indoor security camera, the Google Nest Cam (wired, 3rd gen), typically sells for around $99. While the Nest Cam offers Google’s premium hardware design and tighter ecosystem integration, Walmart’s Onn alternative undercuts it by roughly two-thirds of the price.

Onn has quietly become one of the biggest budget-friendly brands in Google’s ecosystem over the past few years. Its Google TV streaming boxes and streaming sticks have become especially popular among users looking for affordable alternatives to pricier devices from Google.

The new Onn camera follows the same strategy and offers new Google Home features at a fraction of the cost.

The camera supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, works indoors and outdoors, and includes motion-activated spotlights, waterproofing, and a 130.5-degree field of view. Walmart says users get three hours of event snapshot history for free, while additional Google Home subscription plans unlock more advanced AI-powered features like familiar face detection, detailed AI event summaries, intelligent alerts for animals and vehicles, and Gemini-powered video history search.

The Onn camera also supports up to 60 days of event history and 10 days of continuous 24/7 recording through Google Home’s Advanced plan.

Walmart Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In Walmart Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In Affordable price • Smart alerts with Gemini • Google Home integrations • Works indoors and outdoors MSRP: $34.87 A $35 Google Home camera that works both indoors and outdoors. The Walmart Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-In is a $35 Google Home security camera with 1080p video, night vision, Gemini-powered alerts, and smart TV streaming, offering a far cheaper alternative to Google's Nest Cams. See price at Walmart

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