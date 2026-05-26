Amazon reveals Android 16-based Fire OS 16 is coming to Fire TV devices

TL;DR Amazon has revealed Fire OS 16 as its latest operating system for Fire TV devices.

Fire OS 16 incorporates updates from Android 15 and Android 16.

This news arrives shortly after the first Fire TV with Android 14 was announced.

When Amazon announced Vega OS, there was fear that the company might abandon Fire OS, its Android-based operating system for Fire TV devices. However, Amazon confirmed to Android Authority last year that Vega OS is not intended to replace its older platform. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, Amazon has revealed Fire OS 16 as its next OS for Fire TV devices.

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The reveal of Fire OS 16 was made on the company’s updated documentation for developers. According to the page, this version of the OS includes updates from Android 15 and Android 16. This comes only a couple of months after the first Fire TV with Fire OS 14, based on Android 14, was announced.

Do you use Google TV or Fire TV? 128 votes Google TV 55 % Fire TV 27 % Neither 19 %

Amazon revealed Fire OS 14 for Fire TV devices in early 2025, and we are now just starting to get smart TVs that run that version of the OS. It’s unknown when we’ll get Fire TVs running on Fire OS 16. However, if a similar timeline is followed, it would be fair to expect them to start showing up sometime next year.

It’s also unclear whether Fire OS 16 will be similarly restricted to smart TVs, as with Fire OS 14. We’ll have to wait and see how Amazon’s strategy for Fire OS 16 plays out.

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