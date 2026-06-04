Google’s wired Nest Doorbell gets a 22% early Prime Day price cut

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

A wired video doorbell isn’t the flashiest Prime Day purchase, but it is the sort of smart home upgrade you’ll probably use every day. The latest Google Nest Doorbell Wired is down to $139.99 ahead of Prime Day 2026, taking $40 off its $179.99 retail price and matching its lowest price of the year.

This is the 2025 model of Google’s wired Nest Doorbell, so the main practical benefit is that you don’t have to think about recharging or replacing batteries. It records in 2K HDR, has night vision, and offers an expanded 166-degree field of view to help you see more of what’s happening at your door. Google Nest Doorbell Wired 3rd Gen for $139.99 (22% off)

You can check the live feed, review video history, and use two-way audio through the Google Home app. The doorbell can also send alerts when it spots a person, package, vehicle, or animal, while Gemini features can help with more descriptive notifications and searchable video history.

It’s a neat fit if you’re already using Google Home gear and want a wired doorbell rather than a battery-powered one. We don’t know how long the deal will last, so hit the widget above to check it out if you’re interested.

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