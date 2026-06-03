The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K plunges to its all-time low price of $30

Arlo

Keeping tabs on your front door has never been easier or more affordable. The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) has just hit its all-time low price of $30, 40% off its previous deal price of $49.75. If you’ve been eyeing a reliable smart doorbell with all the bells and whistles, this is a standout opportunity to get a smart home device that originally retailed for $130.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is packed with features designed for modern home security. Its sharp 2K resolution and 180-degree field of view make it easy to monitor everything from visitors to packages. The device includes motion detection, night vision, and a built-in siren for added protection, plus it’s IP65-rated to handle various weather conditions. You’ll also enjoy two-way audio for real-time communication with guests. Installation is flexible with both wireless and wired options, and it integrates seamlessly with platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

This smart security device also comes with a one-month trial of the Arlo Secure Early Warning System. During the trial, you’ll benefit from advanced detection features for people, vehicles, and packages, 60-day cloud storage, and emergency response options. Even without a subscription, basic features like live video streaming, motion alerts, and two-way audio are included. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to the price history, this significant price drop to $30 is a full $25.86 below its 90-day average price of $55.86 and the lowest price ever recorded for the product. This fresh price update just dropped within the last hour, adding to the allure of this excellent deal.

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