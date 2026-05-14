Homey just turned your Android TV into a full smart home dashboard

TL;DR Homey has launched dedicated Android TV and LG webOS apps.

The new TV apps are built for remote navigation, with QR code login and a cleaner experience.

The new browser-based Homey.tv platform also works in vehicle browsers, including Teslas.

Your smart TV remote is getting a new job. Smart home platform Homey has officially launched dedicated Android TV and LG webOS apps, bringing device controls, automations, and smart home dashboards to the biggest screen in the house.

Once you install the app on an Android TV device or a compatible LG TV running webOS, you simply scan a QR code to log in, according to the company’s announcement. From there, the experience is optimized for remote controls rather than touchscreens.

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Favorites sit front and center, giving quick access to commonly used devices, Flows, and Moods. That means you can dim lights for movie night, trigger bedtime automations, or control connected gadgets without navigating through menus. You also get dedicated sections for Devices and Flows if you want deeper control over your setup.

If the idea sounds familiar, that’s because smart TV dashboards have slowly become the next battleground for smart home ecosystems. TV makers know the living room is where most people interact with connected devices, and Homey’s clearly leaning into that trend.

The update is not only for TVs. Homey has launched a browser version at homey.tv, and the company specifically notes that it works on vehicle browsers, including Teslas. One example Homey gives is opening your garage door before you even pull up in your driveway.

Also, the compatibility is broad within the Homey ecosystem. The apps work with Homey Cloud, Homey Pro, Homey Pro mini, and self-hosted Homey Server setups. On the LG side, the webOS app runs on compatible smart TVs released in 2021 or later, though availability may vary by region and model.

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