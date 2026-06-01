Prime Day month starts strong with 56% off the latest-gen Ring doorbell bundle

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Prime Day 2026 is officially on the horizon, and Amazon is wasting no time getting the early deals moving as we head into June. One of the first worth flagging is a Ring bundle that gets you front-door coverage and an indoor security camera for less than the usual price of the doorbell alone. Ring Battery Doorbell (newest model) with Indoor Cam Plus for $69.99 ($90 off)

The Ring Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam Plus bundle is now just $69.99 as an early Prime Day deal. The package has a list price of $159.98, so you’re saving $89.99. Put another way, it’s cheaper than the $99.99 list price of the doorbell by itself, with the indoor camera thrown in for good measure.

Both smart home devices in the bundle offer Ring’s Retinal 2K video, while the doorbell adds wide-angle coverage, up to 6x Enhanced Zoom, Two-Way Talk, motion alerts, and a built-in battery that recharges via USB-C. That means no wiring anything in, which is handy if your DIY confidence ends at changing a light bulb.

The Indoor Cam Plus gives you another 2K view inside the home or business, with up to 4x Enhanced Zoom, Low-Light Sight, motion alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk. It also has a physical privacy cover for the lens, so you can block the camera when you want for your own peace of mind.

This is a strong opening shot for Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, and you don’t even need a Prime subscription to catch this particular one. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

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