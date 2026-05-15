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Having trouble with Google Nest services? You're not alone
1 hour ago
- Google Nest services appear to be experiencing issues.
- Hundreds of users claim that the Nest app is down
If you’re having trouble accessing Google Nest services, you’re not the only one. An influx of users are claiming that Google Nest is experiencing an outage.
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According to Downdetector, reports started coming in at around 3:30 AM ET. Since then, the count has spiked to nearly 800. Hundreds of users are also chiming in on Reddit, with reports that the Nest app is not working. It appears the issue is widespread, as reports span across the country. There are also a few reports from users in London, the Netherlands, Canada, and more.
Despite the bevy of reports, Google has yet to acknowledge an issue. At the time of writing, the Nest status page states that everything is running smoothly. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when there are new developments.
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