Wyze recalls over 320,000 security cameras due to fire and explosion hazards

TL;DR Wyze has issued a recall of its Solar Cam Pan security cameras.

Incorrect installation instructions can lead users to accidentally pierce the lithium‑ion battery’s metal casing.

The company is offering a free replacement camera with solar panel accessory, a full refund, or a gift card for the original purchase price.

If you own a Wyze Solar Cam Pan security camera, then you’ll want to give it a quick check. Wyze has issued a recall for these security cameras due to safety concerns.

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What’s going on with Wyze’s security cameras? In a blog post, Wyze explains that it has agreed to voluntarily recall certain Wyze Solar Cam Pan security cameras. The reason for the recall is due to incorrect installation instructions, causing users to accidentally pierce through the lithium‑ion battery’s metal casing. Once punctured, it can cause the battery to rapidly overheat, leading to serious injury or property damage from a fire or burn hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), there have been 13 reports of security cameras overheating. Meanwhile, there were six incidents involving explosions and fires, which included six reports of consumers suffering minor burns.

Who’s affected by the recall? Wyze states that the recall “applies to Solar Cam Pan security cameras purchased on or before April 3, 2026, only.” The USCPSC says the number of affected devices comes to about 321,360 in the US. About 2,560 units were sold in Canada as well. The devices are white and will have the model number WYZESCPWH, which you can find on the back. Additionally, these security cameras were sold at Home Depot, Micro Center, on Wyze’s website, Temu, Amazon, B2B Renew, Inc., ReturnPro, and Best Buy.

What should you do? If you have one of these security cameras, Wyze advises that you should stop using them immediately if you attached the solar panel bracket to the top of the camera with the long flat-head wood screw. For those who are uncertain of which screw they used, you can check out this step-by-step guide to find out. You can also dismantle the camera to visually inspect, but Wyze recommends downloading the necessary firmware first and waiting 48 hours for the battery to drain completely.

What is Wyze offering? You’ll be able to get a free replacement security camera, complete with a solar panel accessory, if you are impacted by this recall. There’s also the option to get a full refund or a gift card for the original purchase price. If you don’t have the receipt for your purchase, Wyze says you can still participate in the recall.

How to participate in the recall To participate in the recall, you’ll need to fill out a form and follow these steps: A form will be filled out to provide the information needed to verify and process the recall.

A specialized firmware will be sent to the participant to deplete the camera battery.

The recalled camera will be disabled and no longer function, even if the correct screws were used to attach the solar panel to the camera.

Participants will be required to dispose of the camera in accordance with local and state regulations.

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