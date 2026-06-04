One of our favorite robot vacuums is 33% cheaper right now

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

A robot vacuum is only truly useful if it does its job well and genuinely saves you time. Otherwise, you’ve bought a circular roommate that demands attention. The Roborock Qrevo S5V did a sparkling job of impressing us, earning a 4.5-star score in our review, and it’s now down to $599.99 at Amazon.

That’s a 33% drop from the $899.99 list price, and the discount applies to both the black and white models at the time of writing. We already liked the Qrevo S5V as a sub-$1,000 robot vacuum and mop, with our reviewer praising it as a “well-priced robot vacuum and a highly-capable autonomous floor cleaning system.” At $600, it’s a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a new cleaning robot. Paid link

Roborock Qrevo S5V Roborock Qrevo S5V Surprisingly capable mid-range bot The Roborock Qrevo S5V is a well-equipped robot vacuum, including a self-cleaning base station, ample debris storage, and LiDAR-powered mapping and navigation. FlexiArm technology ensures a thorough clean to the edge of your room, and even into the corners. 12,000 Pa of suction pressure and two spinning mop heads ensure it can clean your hard floors and carpets alike. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

The Roborock Qrevo S5V brings 12,000Pa suction, dual spinning mops, Roborock’s FlexiArm system for reaching edges and corners, LiDAR navigation, and obstacle avoidance. The dock also handles much of the annoying stuff for you, including emptying the dustbin automatically, washing and drying the mop pads, and refilling the water tank. In other words, it’s ideal for a set-and-forget type of busy professional.

There are pricier robot vacuums with fancier navigation systems and bigger spec sheets, but this is a strong deal if you want a self-emptying and self-washing robot vacuum without pushing into four-figure territory. The widget above takes you to the deal.

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