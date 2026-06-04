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One of our favorite robot vacuums is 33% cheaper right now
36 minutes ago
A robot vacuum is only truly useful if it does its job well and genuinely saves you time. Otherwise, you’ve bought a circular roommate that demands attention. The Roborock Qrevo S5V did a sparkling job of impressing us, earning a 4.5-star score in our review, and it’s now down to $599.99 at Amazon.
That’s a 33% drop from the $899.99 list price, and the discount applies to both the black and white models at the time of writing. We already liked the Qrevo S5V as a sub-$1,000 robot vacuum and mop, with our reviewer praising it as a “well-priced robot vacuum and a highly-capable autonomous floor cleaning system.” At $600, it’s a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a new cleaning robot.
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The Roborock Qrevo S5V brings 12,000Pa suction, dual spinning mops, Roborock’s FlexiArm system for reaching edges and corners, LiDAR navigation, and obstacle avoidance. The dock also handles much of the annoying stuff for you, including emptying the dustbin automatically, washing and drying the mop pads, and refilling the water tank. In other words, it’s ideal for a set-and-forget type of busy professional.
There are pricier robot vacuums with fancier navigation systems and bigger spec sheets, but this is a strong deal if you want a self-emptying and self-washing robot vacuum without pushing into four-figure territory. The widget above takes you to the deal.
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