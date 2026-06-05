Mysterious new Philips Hue icons could hint at plans to take on Nanoleaf

TL;DR Icons for what appear to be two unannounced products were spotted in the Philips Hue app.

One of the icons suggests the company could release hexagon panels.

The other icon hints at a larger version of the Hue Go.

Sometime later this month, Philips Hue is expected to reveal some new lighting products for your smart home. It’s unknown what the company has up its sleeve, but it may have just accidentally tipped its hand early. Two of its upcoming products may have leaked through the Philips Hue app.

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In the app, you can change the name and icon of any Philips Hue light. According to Hueblog, one of its readers stumbled upon two unfamiliar icons while attempting to make such an edit. You can see these icons in the image below.

The first icon appears to show hexagonal panels, not unlike the hexagon smart lights rivals like Nanoleaf or GE offer. Philips Hue doesn’t currently offer hexagon lights, so this would be a fully new product for it. Meanwhile, the second icon is for something called the Hue Go XXL.

Based on the XXL name, we can easily assume it’s a larger version of the normal Hue Go portable table lamp. But what makes this interesting is that we may have seen something like this last year. As Hueblog points out, Philips Hue presented a similar product in 2025 as an April Fools’ joke. In that joke, the product was presented as a lighted lounge table on a patio. Could the company actually be working on something like that? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment, but our money would be on just a larger table lamp.

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