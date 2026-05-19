Homey Pro is getting a big price hike next month, and RAM costs are to blame

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Homey is increasing prices for both the Homey Pro and Homey Pro Mini starting June 1, 2026.

The company says rising RAM and storage costs, along with supplier price hikes from Raspberry Pi, are forcing it to raise prices.

The news comes shortly after Homey expanded to Android TV, LG webOS, and even Tesla browsers with new big-screen apps.

Homey is officially raising prices for its smart home hubs starting June 1. The company says the decision stems from rising hardware costs.

In a new blog post, Homey confirmed that both the Homey Pro and Homey Pro Mini will become more expensive starting next month, or earlier if current stock runs out. The standard Homey Pro will jump from $399 to $449, while the Homey Pro Mini is going from $199 to $249.

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The company says the price hike is tied to a sharp rise in RAM and eMMC storage prices, and that supplier Raspberry Pi has already passed some of those higher costs on to it and has warned of another increase later this year.

Homey adds that it tried to avoid increasing prices for as long as possible and claims it is still absorbing part of the added cost itself. The company also noted that retailer margins and VAT further affect the final retail price of its devices.

The good news is that not every Homey product is getting more expensive. Homey Bridge, the Homey Energy Dongle, the Ethernet Adapter, Homey Cloud, and the self-hosted server option will all keep their current pricing. Homey says those products do not rely on the same high-memory hardware components affected by the recent price increases.

If you are planning to buy a Homey Pro, the company is clearly trying to create a sense of urgency here. Homey says it still has inventory available at the current prices, but only until June 1 or while supplies last.

The platform has also been expanding its ecosystem in recent weeks. It recently launched dedicated apps for Android TV and LG webOS, giving users a more TV-friendly smart home dashboard experience with remote navigation support and QR-based login. It also introduced a browser-based Homey.tv experience that works in vehicle browsers, including Tesla browsers.

Homey Pro Mini Homey Pro Mini Supports all Homey Pro software features • Compact size • Built-in Ethernet port • Very competitive price MSRP: $199.99 Nearly all the Homey Pro features in a Mini body with a Mini price The Homey Pro Mini is physically smaller than the Homey Pro, has less RAM, and supports fewer smart home protocols. In exchange, it is 50% cheaper than the regular Pro model, making it an ideal starter device for smart home beginners. See price at Amazon

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