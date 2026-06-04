The 4.6-star Google Nest Cam Indoor just dropped 30% to $69.99

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

If you’ve been waiting for a lower price on an indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam Indoor is worth a look today. It’s an affordable option for your smart home from a familiar name in home monitoring, and the current price is hard to ignore.

Ahead of Prime Day 2026, the Google Nest Cam Indoor is down to $69.99 from its normal $99.99 price. That is a 30% discount relative to the recommended retail price. The standout part of this deal is that it beats the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, which was $74.99. In other words, this is $5 below the previous year-to-date low. Google Nest Cam Indoor for $69.99 (30% off)

The Google Nest Cam Indoor is designed for monitoring indoor spaces in the home, such as hallways, living rooms, entryways, or other areas you want to keep an eye on. It also brings a few notable upgrades over older Nest cameras, led by sharper 2K HDR video, a wider and taller field of view, and night vision for keeping an eye on rooms or hallways after dark. It also works through the Google Home app for live viewing, video history, and two-way talk.

It also has a strong customer review score of 4.6 stars, which is worth noting if you like to see how a product is landing with buyers before checking it out. Hit the link above to take a look at the deal for yourself.

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