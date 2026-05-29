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The best robot pool cleaners of 2026: Top picks for all budgets and pool sizes
1 hour ago
Those of you with pools will know the struggles of maintaining one. Just keeping it clean is a constant task, and this is why robot pool cleaners are gaining so much popularity. That said, there is a sea of options out there. How do you figure out which is the best robot pool cleaner for your hard-earned money?
Don’t worry, we’ve done all the hard work, research, and testing, and here’s a collection of our very favorite picks.
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Aiper Scuba V3: Set it, forget it, and come back to a spotless pool
We can’t talk about the best robot pool cleaners without mentioning the Aiper Scuba V3. We’ve given this robot a full review, and it is a spectacular option, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Aiper has also been chosen by the general population, who will definitely put their money where their mouths are. Aiper is the No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaner in the world in terms of sales volume, according to an independent study by Euromonitor International Co., Ltd.*
The Aiper Scuba V3 is truly special. It will obviously clean your pool floor, walls, and waterline exceptionally well, but that isn’t exactly what makes it stand out from the crowd. It’s an ample set of features that blows the competition out of the water.
The Aiper Scuba V3 is truly special. Its cleaning and ample set of features blow the competition out of the water.
This robot harnesses the innovative power of cognitive AI to clean pools as efficiently and hands-free as possible. Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode can take into account pool details and previous cleaning data to keep the pool clean for a whole week, scheduling quick cleans throughout the night. AI Patrol cleaning saves battery and time by targeting the dirty spots in your pool. VisionPath™ combines the AI Vision Camera and dToF sensors for smarter path planning and higher pool coverage.
It even has an integrated light for night-time cleaning! And you won’t need to worry about personal information leaking out, as the Scuba V3 gained the TÜV data privacy certificate.
The light design and good-looking aesthetics are a nice cherry on top. The price is competitive, and a summer campaign will offer a limited-time discount starting June 10th. This ensures you don’t have to spend multiple thousands on an efficient, reliable, smart pool cleaner.
*Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.
Dreame Z1 Pro: The best smart features
- Very powerful 8,000 GPH suction power
- Awesome-looking design
- LiFi remote can control robot even underwater
- Auto Poolside Parking
- Convenient charging dock
- Slow to charge
- Remote performance can be a bit spotty
- Not great for larger pools
For powerful cleaning capabilities, great aesthetics, and a wide set of features, I would pick the Dreame Z1 Pro. It’s especially cool if you want to control your robot pool cleaner underwater, a feature the vast majority of competitors lack.
Let’s start with the basics. The Dreame Z1 Pro can thoroughly clean your pool’s floor, walls, and waterline, thanks to its powerful 8,000 GPH suction. It worked amazingly well during our tests, and would pick up debris even when it wasn’t visible to my eyes.
There’s also the fact that its design is pretty awesome. It is among the best-looking robot pool cleaners I have seen.
The Dreame Z1 Pro is among the most powerful, convenient, and best-looking robot pool cleaners I have seen
If you care for features, this robot excels. The main highlight is that it comes with a remote, which allows you to control the robot even underwater. If you’re new to robot pool cleaners, you might not know this, but Bluetooth and Wi-Fi become obsolete when robots go underwater. The Dreame Z1 Pro also suffers from this, but the company found a very creative way to solve this.
The remote uses LiFi (light-fidelity) technology to communicate with the robot. You can use it to control spot cleaning, park it, manually direct it, and more. It is quite special. The charger is also pretty unique, as it is neither a traditional dock nor a plug-in cable. Instead, it uses magnets and metallic contacts for charging. This is very convenient. The only downside is that it charges slowly and takes 4-6 hours to charge fully.
There’s also the fact that it runs for about three hours on a full charge, during which it can cover 2,160 sqft. This means it is mainly meant for smaller-to-medium-sized pools. If that can meet your needs, though, it is a fantastic addition to your yard.
Wybot C2 Vision: The best value
- AI can detect debris and optimize cleaning
- Small and portable
- 3-hour battery life
- Affordable!
- 3,592 GPH is on the lower-end
The other robots in this list of the best robot pool cleaners are great, but they can be pricey. Costs can reach a few thousand dollars! If you’re looking to economize while still keeping your pool squeaky clean, we would advise you to take a look at the Wybot C2 Vision. It’s $899.99, and you can often find good deals on it.
The Wybot C2 Vision will learn and adapt to your pool, efficiently cleaning your pool floor, walls, and waterline with a decent 3,592 GPH suction power. It’s also smaller and lighter than usual, making it easier to carry around the yard.
What makes it special is that, while more affordable, it still has AI capabilities. It can detect messes on its own and target these areas for a much more efficient cleaning session. We found that it works exceptionally well, and the feature will improve over time as it learns your pool and cleaning patterns the more you use it.
Battery life, while not impressive by industry standards, is pretty good considering the price, size, and weight. It can run for three hours and cover 2,152 sqft of pool surface.
Beatbot AquaSense 2: The best cordless robot pool cleaner
- 4-hour battery life
- Powerful 5,500 GPH suction power
- Convenient charging dock
- Larger and heavier than usual
- Pricey
You’re getting into the big leagues once you step into Beatbot territory. The brand is known for its high-quality robot pool cleaners, all of which are premium options. That said, the Beatbot AquaSense 2 is a great robot pool cleaner, and while not totally cheap, it also doesn’t cost an arm and a leg like some of the brand’s other options.
This is a great option if you want high-quality from one of the most respected brands in the robot pool cleaner market, but you still want to keep your bank account relatively healthy. It has a retail price of $1,298, and we’ve seen specials that bring the price down to under $900.
The Beatbot AquaSense 2 offers floor, walls, and waterline cleaning capabilities. It also has a 5,500 GPH suction power, just like the higher-end Ultra model. The 16 sensors keep it efficient, ensuring it cleans your pool perfectly.
Battery life is estimated at four hours, and that can cover a pool as large as 3,230 sqft without interruptions. When done, the robot will park itself at the edge of the pool for easy retrieval, and you can simply drop it in the charging dock. It will juice up completely in about four hours.
Of course, it looks great and will continue to look amazing for a long time, thanks to the IMR coating that protects it from sun exposure.
Beatbot Sora 70: The best for complete pool cleaning
- All-in-one cleaning (surface, walls, floor, waterline)
- Strong cleaning performance
- Unique JetPulse system
- Easy setup and simple app experience
- Lightweight and easy to handle
- Excellent value
- No onboard buttons, relies on app or switch
- Controls have a learning curve
- No connectivity and limited app functionality while underwater
- Long full recharge time
Pretty much all of the robot pool cleaners listed here clean the pool floor, walls, and waterline. One area of the pool is missing: the surface. Those looking for a one-stop solution that can cover all areas of the pool should consider the Beatbot Sora 70. It’s the best all-around pool-cleaning robot for most people.
Sure, the $1,499 retail price is still up there, but it’s a very accessible price considering all it offers. Consider this is one of very few actual full pool cleaning solutions. Robots that cover the floor, walls, waterline, and surface are expensive. It’s also quite a capable robot in other departments.
For starters, you’ll enjoy a 6,800 GPH suction power, which is actually as strong as Beatbot’s flagship model (the Beatbot AquaSense X). It also has a large 6L basket for storing plenty of debris, ensuring less maintenance time.
The Beatbot Sora 70 is the best robot pool cleaner for most people.
Of course, you’ll enjoy plenty of awesome features. JetPulse pulls debris toward the robot when cleaning the surface. It can self-park. As you can see, there are no buttons, so the robot pretty much does everything intelligently or through the app. Just throw it in the water, and it will do its thing!
We also need to highlight its battery life, which extends to seven hours of surface cleaning or five hours of underwater cleaning. It can also recharge completely in 4.5 hours!
Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra: The best premium robot pool cleaner
- Cleans pool floor, walls, waterline, and surface
- Water clarification system
- Long 5-10 hour battery life
- Powerful 5,500 GPH suction strength
- AI optimizations
- Very expensive!
- Larger and heavier than most alternatives
If money is no issue and you really want the best robot pool cleaner money can buy, we would recommend the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra. It’s priced accordingly at $3,150, but this thing is a total pool-cleaning beast. It’s still the best robot pool cleaner I have tested, and I reviewed it back in April 2025.
For starters, this one is also a complete pool-cleaning solution, capable of cleaning the pool’s floor, walls, waterline, and surface. It also supports AI features for improving efficiency. It uses 27 sensors for improved mapping, debris detection, multi-level cleaning, and more. This was all quite innovative when the robot came out, so we can say the AquaSense 2 Ultra was ahead of its time.
The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is a total pool-cleaning beast!
The 5,500 GPH is great for efficiently cleaning the pool, and the large 3.7L basket stores dirt and debris for longer periods. This is also one of the very few robot pool cleaners with a system that can dispense water clarifier, adding another layer of pool maintenance to the equation.
Battery life is outstanding, too, offering 10 hours of surface cleaning and five hours of underwater cleaning. It can cover a pool size of up to 3,875 sqft in a full charge.
This one is amazing, but it is also pricey. This is why Beatbot stands behind it with a 3-year warranty.
What to look for in a good robot pool cleaner
What makes a good robot pool cleaner? As with pretty much anything else, it is a combination of things. Let’s help you make the most informed decision by outlining some of the key factors we consider.
- Suction power: It is important because it directly affects how well a robot pool cleaner can pick up debris. Some of these can handle larger pebbles, for example. Others are more limited. In robot pool cleaners, suction power is measured in GPH (gallons per hour). The higher this number, the stronger the pool cleaner is. We would advise you to stick with at least 3,500 GPH.
- Battery life and square foot coverage: This one is important to consider because you want to make sure the robot can clean your pool in a single session. Look at the battery life and how much square footage the robot can cover. Make sure it can handle more than your pool’s size, just to give you some leeway. Not only that, but there are now robot pool cleaners with smart features that can keep a pool clean for days, and sometimes weeks.
- Charging time: How often will you be using the pool cleaner, and how often would you prefer to charge it? Charging these robots can take several hours, so look into charging times to make sure you can keep a robot juiced up before the next cleaning session. By the way, some robots come with a solar panel!
- Smart features: Things like AI optimizations or a remote can be quite convenient. They deserve at least some consideration, as they can optimize cleaning time, battery life, and more.
- Do you need surface cleaning?: How important is surface cleaning for you? Most robot pool cleaners don’t offer this, and the few that do are usually much more expensive. A good solution is to get a robot surface cleaner, but it’s also convenient to have it all in one robot.
- Maintenance: The whole idea of a robot pool cleaner is to give you back your time, and some do this better than others. Some robots can be left in the water and programmed to work for days or weeks. AI optimizations, basket sizes, and battery life help with this. If you go for something like the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra, it can also dispense water clarifier, taking yet another task off your hands.
- Design: A robot pool cleaner is mainly a functional device, but there’s no denying it’s also nice to look at something aesthetically pleasing. If looks don’t matter much to you, there are other elements to keep in mind. Does it have buttons for manual control? Does it charge magnetically, docked, or does it use a regular plug? If you’ll be carrying it often, how heavy and large is it? These are all important design elements to consider.
- Price: Of course, the price is one of the biggest factors to consider when picking the best robot pool cleaner for your needs. Something like the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is really nice, but it costs several thousand dollars, and you might not even need that much performance if you have a tiny pool. Likewise, you don’t want to underpay for something that won’t be enough to handle your large and complex pool. Try to find the best option for your specific needs and budget.
What do you look for in a robot pool cleaner?
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