The best robot pool cleaners of 2026: Top picks for all budgets and pool sizes

Those of you with pools will know the struggles of maintaining one. Just keeping it clean is a constant task, and this is why robot pool cleaners are gaining so much popularity. That said, there is a sea of options out there. How do you figure out which is the best robot pool cleaner for your hard-earned money?

Don’t worry, we’ve done all the hard work, research, and testing, and here’s a collection of our very favorite picks.

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Aiper Scuba V3: Set it, forget it, and come back to a spotless pool

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We can’t talk about the best robot pool cleaners without mentioning the Aiper Scuba V3. We’ve given this robot a full review, and it is a spectacular option, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Aiper has also been chosen by the general population, who will definitely put their money where their mouths are. Aiper is the No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaner in the world in terms of sales volume, according to an independent study by Euromonitor International Co., Ltd.*

The Aiper Scuba V3 is truly special. It will obviously clean your pool floor, walls, and waterline exceptionally well, but that isn’t exactly what makes it stand out from the crowd. It’s an ample set of features that blows the competition out of the water.

The Aiper Scuba V3 is truly special. Its cleaning and ample set of features blow the competition out of the water.

This robot harnesses the innovative power of cognitive AI to clean pools as efficiently and hands-free as possible. Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode can take into account pool details and previous cleaning data to keep the pool clean for a whole week, scheduling quick cleans throughout the night. AI Patrol cleaning saves battery and time by targeting the dirty spots in your pool. VisionPath™ combines the AI Vision Camera and dToF sensors for smarter path planning and higher pool coverage.

It even has an integrated light for night-time cleaning! And you won’t need to worry about personal information leaking out, as the Scuba V3 gained the TÜV data privacy certificate.

The light design and good-looking aesthetics are a nice cherry on top. The price is competitive, and a summer campaign will offer a limited-time discount starting June 10th. This ensures you don’t have to spend multiple thousands on an efficient, reliable, smart pool cleaner.