LIFX Smart Light Bulbs at a record 36% off are a solid pick

DealHunt / Android Authority

Lighting can really change the mood of your space, and smart lights take it to another level. The LIFX Smart Light Bulbs A19 E26 are currently available for $31.99, which is 32% off their retail price of $49.99. This brings them to a fresh deal worth considering.

The LIFX Smart Light Bulbs deliver a bright 1,100 lumens and create vibrant colors, with a tunable white range from warm to cool. They’re designed to fill larger rooms and high-ceiling areas without the struggle of standard bulbs. These bulbs can be controlled via multiple platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home. They come with advanced features like Music Sync, which lets them pulse to your favorite tunes, making them perfect for creating a unique atmosphere at gatherings or movie nights. The setup is straightforward, requiring no hubs or extra hardware, and you can even schedule them to support your daily routine.

This is a great deal because the current price of $31.99, which is significantly below the 90-day average of $48.28, giving you a savings of $16.29. Additionally, the price drop happened just 10 hours ago, making this a fresh opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their smart lighting. Check out the deal on Amazon

With vibrant colors, advanced features, and a simple setup, LIFX Smart Light Bulbs are a smart choice that enhances your home. Don’t miss out on this excellent deal.

Follow