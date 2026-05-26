Score a 37% discount on a pair of high-end Arlo 2K security cameras!

Keeping an eye on your home has never been easier — or more affordable. The Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera 2K (two-pack) just dropped to $69.99 on Amazon, a nice 37% off its retail price of $109.99.

This wired outdoor camera delivers dependable 2K resolution and a full view of your property, with 360-degree pan and 180-degree tilt. Its smart detection features alert you to people, vehicles, pets, and packages while avoiding unnecessary alarms. Night surveillance is no problem either, thanks to color night vision offering detailed visibility. You’ll also love the effortless setup: just plug it in, mount it, and start monitoring without worrying about battery life. Plus, it integrates smoothly with popular smart home systems like Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google Home.

The cameras come bundled with six months of the Arlo Secure Plus Plan, giving you premium features like 60-day video history, person recognition, and even package detection. Combined with noise canceling two-way audio and an integrated siren, this device provides an excellent way to level up your home’s security.

According to our price tracker, this deal is well below the 90-day average price for the pair of high-end security cameras, and matches the previous lowest price over the past year. Amazon’s own on-page price tools will tell you a similar story, so it’s a great time to upgrade your smart home.

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