Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

MobileAndroid OS

Google is working on another huge multitasking upgrade for Android tablets

Google may be working on a feature that will let tablet users put any Android app in a floating bubble.
By

3 hours ago

Bubble bar feature on an Android tablet hero image
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Over the past few years, Google has made major changes to the Android OS to better accommodate tablets and other large-screen devices. These include new features like a taskbar, desktop windowing, enhanced drag-and-drop support, improved app adaptability, and more. Despite these improvements, most people would agree that Android tablets still have a long way to go before they can replace PCs, largely because of their limited multitasking capabilities.

Thankfully, we know that Google is working to improve Android’s multitasking capabilities. The company is making big changes to the platform in preparation for Android-powered PCs, and these changes will benefit not only future Android PCs but also existing Android tablets. One such change Google has been exploring is the ability to launch any Android app in a floating bubble, taking a niche feature currently reserved for messaging apps and turning it into a powerful, general-purpose multitasking feature.

When we first reported on this “bubble anything” feature a year ago, we were excited by its potential to transform multitasking on Android, especially when combined with the new bubble bar on tablets. This combination of features would allow you to easily multitask with two, three, or more Android apps at once, even on smaller tablets that can’t comfortably fit more than two apps on screen.

Unfortunately, Google never ended up releasing this “bubble anything” feature. We assumed this was because the company had scrapped it, as it often does with features that don’t work out or become redundant. However, we’ve discovered new evidence suggesting Google hasn’t scrapped the feature but has instead tweaked it to better fit in with the existing tablet interface.

You’re reading the Authority Insights Newsletter, a weekly newsletter that reveals some new facet of Android that hasn’t been reported on anywhere else. If you’re looking for the latest scoops, the hottest leaks, and breaking news on Google’s Android operating system and other mobile tech topics, then we’ve got you covered.

Subscribe here to get this post delivered to your email inbox every Saturday.

Android tablets may soon be able to launch any app in a floating bubble

New code within the latest 2510 Android Canary release reveals Google’s plans to add a new way to create a floating bubble: dragging an app’s icon to the bottom corners of the screen. I found new strings within the Pixel Launcher app, which is responsible for both the home screen and the taskbar. These strings suggest that the educational promo appearing when you first interact with the taskbar will add a new tutorial. Here’s what the educational promo currently looks like:

Android taskbar educational promo
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The new tutorial Google’s working on will inform users that they can “drag [an app] to the bottom corners to make it float.” An accompanying animation will show “how to create a bubble from the taskbar using a drag gesture.”

Here are the relevant strings that I found:

Code
<string name="taskbar_edu_bubbles">Drag to the bottom corners to make it float</string>
<string name="taskbar_edu_bubbles_animation_description">Animation showing how to create a bubble from the taskbar using a drag gesture</string>

And here is the accompanying animation. It shows an app being dragged from the taskbar toward the right half of the screen, which previews the split-screen mode. However, instead of releasing the icon to enter split-screen, the animation shows it being dragged to the bottom right corner, launching the app in a smaller bubble window.

Animation of launching an Android app in a bubble from the taskbar
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

(Note: I didn’t include another variant of this animation that shows the same drag gesture with the “transient” taskbar.)

While these new strings and animations don’t explicitly confirm you’ll be able to launch any Android app in a floating bubble, they strongly indicate this capability is coming. Android currently only lets you create bubbles from conversation notifications, a feature limited to supported apps. However, since Android already lets you put any app on your taskbar, it wouldn’t make sense for Google to limit this new drag-to-bubble gesture to just messaging apps. We know Google has been working to make the bubble feature compatible with any app, and we believe the company is leveraging that work for this new gesture.

This approach differs from the previous iteration of the “bubble anything” feature, which required tapping a button on the home screen or in the recents menu. In contrast, the new drag gesture is more aligned with how other multitasking features work on tablets. It starts by dragging an app from the taskbar and ends with dropping it onto a specific part of the screen, similar to how you initiate split-screen mode.

I can’t guarantee that Google will launch this feature, but the addition of a tutorial is a good sign. We doubt Google would create a tutorial for a feature it has no intention of releasing, though plans can always change.

We don’t know when Google plans to launch this feature, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it in the third quarterly platform release (QPR3) of Android 16 next March. Google has launched major new tablet and multitasking features in quarterly releases before, so the timing would make sense. Be sure to follow Android Authority to find out what happens!

Want more?

Authority Insights is more than a newsletter — it’s the hub for all our best content. If you care about Android, you won’t want to miss any of our other exclusive reports.

Don’t have time to read them all? Subscribe to our Authority Insights Podcast to hear me and my co-host, C. Scott Brown, break down our top stories of the week.

This week’s top Authority Insights

Android’s version of the iPhone’s Contact Posters feature is getting a big upgrade.

Google might finally fix the biggest flaw with Android's Calling Cards
Related
A preview of Google's new Calling Cards on an Android phone.

Google Photos is preparing to roll out its annual photo recap and…oh. Oh no.

Google Photos preps for its annual recap, alongside a long-lost navigation feature
Related
Gogole photos logo on smartphone next to other devices and picture frame Stock photo 6
This is fine: Google Photos could soon let you turn yourself into a meme
Related
Google Photos logo on smartphone next to other devices and picture frame Stock photo 1

The Tensor G5 may have better Linux support than Snapdragon chips, but it has a worse modem

Google’s Pixel 10 can now run Linux apps better than other Android phones
Related
Someone holding the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, showing the back of the phone.
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chip misses out on one of Android 16's best features
Related
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 vs Tensor G5 phones
Bad battery life on your Pixel 10? This might be the reason why
Related
Google Pixel 10 in Frost vs Google Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone (5 of 5)

Paper cuts ✅! Google is addressing some big pet peeves with the Gemini app.

Google is working to fix one of Gemini's biggest pet peeves
Related
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Gemini home
Gemini Live could soon get this convenient and overdue audio feature
Related
gemini live on a smartphone screen
Google Gemini could be about to take this idea right out of Circle to Search's playbook
Related
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Gemini interface
Google is testing another home for Nano Banana, and we're unsure what took it so long
Related
Gemini prompt on an Android phone.

How the heck didn’t we have these features already?

Google Home wants to make it much easier to add your next new smart home hardware
Related
A beauty shot of the Amazon Smart Plug on a couch
Google's Android app is finally catching up to the iOS app with one crucial feature
Related
Google or Google Search logo on smartphone, with colorful background stock photo (1)
Google could be making it easier to see which apps are a threat
Related
Someone holding the Google Pixel 10 Pro with its screen on, showing the home screen.
First look: Google's new 'EyeDropper' app will help you pick colors in Android 17
Related
Color picker tool in Android 17 hero image
Pixel phones will get a smarter always-on display that saves battery life
Related
Google Pixel Always on Display with Wallpaper Active
The Pixel's Connected Cameras feature is getting an overdue upgrade
Related
Connected Cameras on Pixel Hands On (1 of 5)

Dislike Google but love their Pixel phones? We have good and bad news.

It looks like Google just locked out GrapheneOS users from the Pixel Camera app
Related
grapheneos boot animation
The Pixel Camera app now requires Play Services for the silliest of reasons
Related
pixel 9 pro camera app manual lens ultrawide 1x

Other top stories

Is Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset basically the Nexus of Android XR?

Samsung Galaxy XR makes its official and expensive debut
Related
Samsung Galaxy XR 8
Samsung Galaxy XR hands-on: Just the opening act
Related
Samsung Galaxy XR 11
Samsung's new XR headset is secretly a Pixel
Related
Samsung Galaxy XR 5
5 Samsung gadgets you should buy instead of the $1,800 Galaxy XR headset
Related
Samsung Galaxy XR 3

A bunch of useful new features are coming to Google apps and Pixel phones

Android Auto users are celebrating a subtle but welcome Google Maps change
Related
android auto google maps 1
Google Messages is making it easier to share from your Google Photos library
Related
Google Messages logo on smartphone laying on table (3)
From flights to events: Google Wallet now supports Android 16's Live Updates
Related
Google Wallet logo on smartphone next to credit cards and cash Stock photo 3
Android now lets you flip your Pixel’s navigation buttons, just like on Samsung Galaxy phones
Related
Photo of a Pixel phone with flipped navigation bar
Android’s new flashlight brightness slider now has a clever design like a real flashlight
Related
New flashlight brightness control UI on Android

Samsung’s biggest Android rivals aren’t playing around.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 dream is already dead (and why you should be mad)
Related
Samsung Galaxy S25 series next to each other
OnePlus reveals OnePlus 15 battery size, and it puts S25 Ultra to shame
Related
OnePlus 15 sand dune colorway official image
The OnePlus 15 is crushing Samsung's 2026 hopes
Related
A render of the OnePlus 15, showing the back of the phone.
This new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mid-ranger embarrasses flagships twice its price
Related
Xiaomi Redmi K90 Pro Max Denim blue (3)

Making changes can be hard, but we’re glad we did these ones.

I tested the new ChatGPT browser, and it makes Chrome feel like a dinosaur
Related
ChatGPT Atlas running on a Mac
It's been 5 months since I left T-Mobile, and I have no regrets
Related
The T-Mobile logo displayed on a Google Pixel phone.
The Pixel Watch 4 has erased all my battery life worries
Related
google pixel watch 4 quick settings battery

Google offers some pretty compelling products already, but it could do better.

I wish Google didn't make smartphones
Related
Google Pixel 10 in Frost vs Google Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone (2 of 5)
I'd pay more for YouTube Premium if it added these 5 features
Related
youtube premium stats benefits enjoyed

Miscellaneous top stories

GM is dropping Android Auto to make way for Gemini
Related
android auto dashboard
Google promises GPU updates for Pixel 10, but what does it really mean?
Related
Google Pixel 10 gaming PUBG
Nothing's $10M MagSafe claim is questionable, says group behind Qi2
Related
google pixel snap wireless qi2 desk charger with pixel 10
Kobo made a $30 gadget for people who read burrito'd in blankets
Related
A product image of the new Kobo Remote page turner shows two color ways.
Authority InsightsNews
Android 16Authority InsightsAuthority Insights NewsletterTablets
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.