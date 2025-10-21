Android’s new flashlight brightness slider now has a clever design like a real flashlight

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A future Android update will add a native flashlight brightness slider to the Quick Settings on Pixel phones.

The latest Android Canary release introduces a new visual design for this slider that resembles an actual flashlight.

This feature is not expected to launch in a stable release until the Android 16 QPR3 update next March.

Most Android phones have rear LEDs that can be used as a flashlight, but not all of them let you natively control the brightness. On Pixel phones, for instance, adjusting the flashlight brightness requires a third-party app. This is a hassle, and many users aren’t even aware such apps exist, leaving them unable to change their flashlight’s intensity.

A future Android release will finally let you adjust your Pixel phone’s flashlight strength from Quick Settings. Instead of a simple toggle, the Flashlight tile is being updated to be expandable, revealing a slider to control the flashlight’s intensity. While this slider had a barebones design in the 2508 Android Canary release, Google is now giving it a more striking visual update.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In the latest 2510 Android Canary release, the Flashlight Strength dialog features a new vertical slider that resembles an actual flashlight. As you drag the slider from the bottom (off) to the top (full brightness), an arc representing a beam of light expands to visualize the increased intensity.

This is purely a UI change, as the tile’s functionality remains the same. While the new vertical layout might feel less precise to some, it offers the same range of brightness adjustments as the previous design.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Since this feature is not in the Android 16 QPR2 beta, we don’t expect it to arrive in the corresponding stable release. The earliest it might appear outside of the Canary track is in the Android 16 QPR3 update, which is scheduled for March of next year.

Follow