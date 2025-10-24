The OnePlus 15 is crushing Samsung's 2026 hopes

OnePlus

Is it too early to say that OnePlus has already beaten Samsung in the battle for the best 2026 Android flagship? Is it premature for Samsung to start packing its bags and admitting defeat to OnePlus? Realistically, yes.

However, after the past week of news we’ve had regarding the OnePlus 15 and Galaxy S26 series, it’s hard to see the outcome being any different. The more we learn about the OnePlus 15, the more it seems like OnePlus is crafting one of 2026’s best Android phones. And the more we hear about the Galaxy S26, the more it sounds like Samsung is heading in the exact opposite direction.

Even though it’s still October 2025, I think it’s safe to say that OnePlus is quickly crushing Samsung’s 2026 hopes and dreams.

OnePlus 15 vs. Galaxy S26: Which phone are you most excited about? 61 votes OnePlus 15 79 % Galaxy S26 5 % Galaxy S26 Plus 3 % Galaxy S26 Ultra 13 %

OnePlus is doing (almost) everything right

Let’s start on a positive note. If you’re a OnePlus fan, the OnePlus 15 is already making a really good name for itself. At the start of this week, OnePlus confirmed two major specs for the phone: its battery capacity and charging speed.

The OnePlus 15 will include a gigantic 7,300mAh battery, which, for context, is 1,300mAh larger than the one in the OnePlus 13 — a phone that already delivers excellent two-day battery life. Wired charging is also slightly upgraded to 120W (compared to 100W on the OnePlus 13), while wireless charging remains at a very capable 50W.

OnePlus has also confirmed a significant display upgrade: the 120Hz refresh rate from the OnePlus 13 is boosted to 165Hz on the OnePlus 15. While this does come at the expense of display resolution (1.5K downgraded from QHD+), this seems like a really fair trade-off — especially if you value smooth animations and performance.

The other recent bit of news concerns the price. In a world where everything is getting more expensive, the OnePlus 15 may actually be slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 13. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but one leaker claims that the OnePlus 15 could see a price cut of around $60.

When you combine this latest string of news with previously confirmed details about the OnePlus 15 — including its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and intriguing new design — I’m struggling to find reasons not to be excited about OnePlus’s next flagship. I still have reservations about its camera performance without the Hasselblad partnership, but even so, early camera samples have quelled those concerns a bit.

Things keep going wrong for Samsung

Then we have whatever the hell Samsung is doing with the Galaxy S26 series. A few months ago, things were looking up for next year’s Samsung phones. The base model Galaxy S26 was reportedly being replaced by the higher-end Galaxy S26 Pro, while the Galaxy S26 Edge was believed to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus. Samsung’s mainline Galaxy S series has felt stagnant for a few generations at this point, and this sounded like the revitalization it so desperately needs.

Fast forward to October, however, and those plans are seemingly squashed.

This aligns with leaked specs for what we believed would be the Galaxy S26 Pro, as none of it is worthy of the “Pro” name Samsung had planned to use. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S26 will have the same cameras as the Galaxy S25 (which have remained unchanged since the Galaxy S22), a minor increase in battery capacity from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh, and just 25W wired charging.

Details on the S26 Plus and S26 Ultra are less concrete, though initial leaks don’t suggest any drastic changes are on the way. We’re likely looking at a trio of Samsung phones with relatively unchanged cameras, batteries, charging performance, and designs. You know — like we’ve seen from Samsung for the last several years.

While it may not be the most surprising outcome for the Galaxy S26 series, it is still really disappointing. The Galaxy S26 lineup could have been a dramatic leap forward for Samsung, but instead, we’re just getting more of the same.

We’ve seen this story before

If OnePlus dramatically one-upping Samsung sounds familiar, it’s because the exact same thing happened this year with the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25.

With an outstanding design, fantastic cameras, excellent battery life, and more, the OnePlus 13 checks virtually every box you could ask for and feels like something new and exciting— all while costing just $900. By comparison, the entire Galaxy S25 series, including the $1,300 S25 Ultra, is the definition of an iterative and lazy year-over-year upgrade. Where the OnePlus 13 is a notable step ahead of the OnePlus 12, the Galaxy S25 lineup is a copy-and-paste of the S24 family.

And, unfortunately for Samsung, all signs are pointing to a repeat of this in 2026. OnePlus is once again pushing the needle forward, while Samsung can’t escape its own worst habits of churning out the same phones year after year.

Unless all of the leaks are wrong, we're in for another year of OnePlus showing Samsung how it's done.

Given that we’re only working with leaks and unconfirmed reports regarding the Galaxy S26 series, it’s worth noting that things can change. I certainly hope Samsung surprises us and makes next year’s Galaxy S phones the best we’ve ever seen. That’s the ideal outcome.

However, that’s very much not the direction we’re heading. Unless all of the leaks are wrong and OnePlus somehow completely fumbles the OnePlus 15 — both of which seem unlikely at this point — we’re in for another year of OnePlus showing Samsung how it’s done. And depending on which fandom you’re a part of, 2026 is either going to be an incredible or painful year.

Follow