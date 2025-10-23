GM is dropping Android Auto to make way for Gemini

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR GM will drop Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support as it transitions to a centralized computing platform.

The automaker will integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its vehicles starting in 2026, offering a smarter, conversational assistant.

Gemini will be available as an over-the-air update via the Play Store for OnStar-equipped vehicles (2015 and newer).

GM will also test other AI models from firms like OpenAI and Anthropic, while keeping user data private.

General Motors is taking another major step away from smartphone projection systems. Having previously dropped support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay across its EVs, the automaker has now confirmed that it will also ditch support for these technologies in its future gas-powered models. Instead, the company is developing a centralized computing platform that will serve as the backbone of its next-generation in-car software. At the heart of this system will be Google’s Gemini.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said the move is part of a broader plan to design and control the company’s own infotainment experience rather than rely on third-party systems. The new platform will enable tighter integration between hardware and software, allowing for faster updates, deeper personalization, and eventually, more advanced driver-assistance capabilities.

As part of this transition, GM is expanding its partnership with Google to integrate Gemini, Google’s large language model, into its vehicles. The conversational AI assistant will begin rolling out in 2026, offering drivers a more natural and capable voice interface. Currently, GM’s Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles already feature Google built-in, providing access to tools like Google Assistant and Google Maps directly through the infotainment system. With Gemini, however, GM says drivers can expect a significant leap in performance and intelligence.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Dave Richardson, GM’s senior vice president of software and services, explained that the new assistant’s large language model allows it to interpret complex questions, understand context, and respond more naturally, making it a clear upgrade over today’s voice assistants. In practical terms, that means drivers will be able to ask follow-up questions, get real-time route adjustments, or receive maintenance suggestions based on their driving habits.

While GM hasn’t yet showcased Gemini running inside its vehicles, Google recently demonstrated similar functionality with Mercedes-Benz, offering a glimpse of what’s possible. Comparable features are expected to make their way to GM’s lineup. The Gemini assistant will be delivered as an over-the-air update via the Play Store to OnStar-equipped vehicles, covering model years 2015 and newer.

Despite its close partnership with Google, GM says it won’t be locking itself into a single AI vendor. Richardson noted that the company plans to test other foundational models, potentially including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, and others. Importantly, he added that drivers will have control over what data the assistant can access and use, and that the system will learn from driving habits to offer personalized recommendations. GM has clarified that any data collected will go toward improving the product experience and will not be sold or used for ad targeting.

When the transition is complete, GM drivers may no longer need to plug in their phones to access apps. Instead, they’ll simply ask the car itself. Whether that will satisfy long-time Android Auto and CarPlay users remains to be seen. However, GM’s vision is clear: the smartest connection in your car should be the car itself.

Follow