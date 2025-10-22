Google is working to fix one of Gemini's biggest pet peeves

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new option to prevent Gemini from stopping when you pause to think.

Gemini might soon bring a new option to lock the mic so it continues listening until you stop it manually.

Google is also testing cosmetic changes to the floating Gemini overlay, as well as the option to move the collapsible Gemini Live button.

The digital assistants on our phones may have become more intelligent with the infusion of AI, but one area they still need to improve is their conversational skills. Unless you’re using Gemini Live or ChatGPT’s voice mode, you’re likely to be cut off the moment you pause to think. Fortunately, someone at Google is taking the initiative to fix this limitation in Gemini with an upcoming option that lets you hold uninterrupted chats without relying on Gemini Live.

We spotted references to a new mic option being tested in version 16.42.61 of the Google app, which also encompasses the shortcut for Gemini. Here, Google is testing the option to let you long-press the mic icon in Gemini’s input box — similar to WhatsApp’s option for locking the mic for voice notes.

This feature will enable you to lock the microphone and continue speaking as long as you’d like. The option is the perfect solution for longer requests, where you might need to pause to think rather than having to rush to finish your request. After being long-pressed, the mic icon will turn into a stop button, which you can tap when you want Gemini to stop listening.

Besides allowing the mic to listen to your longer queries, Google is testing additional cosmetic changes in Gemini. First, it is fiddling with a slightly changed design for Gemini’s floating input box, which expands in size when you start typing, and the switch is similar to what we see inside the Gemini interface on Android. It’s difficult to say whether this minor change is being tested to bring the floating Gemini overlay on par with the dedicated interface, or even to comment on whether it will go live.

Existing UI Upcoming UI

In addition, Google is also progressing with a floating button to minimize or maximize the Gemini Live overlay. With the latest version, the button can be moved around and snapped to either the left or right side of the screen at the top, center, or bottom. However, apart from those six positions, there’s no other option for positioning the button, which might indicate it’s not ready for a wider rollout just yet.

