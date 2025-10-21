Gemini Live could soon get this convenient and overdue audio feature (APK teardown)

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Gemini Live could get a mute button.

This would allow you to mute your voice input while still receiving Gemini Live output, which would be handy in noisy environments.

The mute button will likely replace the existing pause/resume button.

Gemini Live is a handy way to talk to the Gemini chatbot in a more natural, conversational way. The feature has since received a variety of additions and improvements. Now, it turns out that Google is adding a highly requested option to Gemini Live.

We dug into the latest version of the Google app (version 16.42.61.sa.arm64) and discovered that Google was working on the option to mute and unmute Gemini Live during a conversation. We also managed to enable this button, which appears in both the Google app and in the Gemini Live notification. Check it out in the screenshots below.

The mute button has been a persistent request from some Gemini Live users, with even our own Mishaal Rahman asking Google to add this feature earlier this year. It would be particularly useful in noisy environments, where Gemini Live might hear background sounds and mistake them for your speech or commands, resulting in an awkward experience.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This mute button does come at the expense of the current hold/resume key. Nevertheless, a mute key for audio input seems like a more sensible addition as it would theoretically allow you to continue receiving Gemini Live output in a noisy area. By contrast, hitting the hold/pause button results in the entire Gemini Live session being paused.

This wouldn’t be the only notable Gemini Live feature in 2025, though. It’s also gained integration with other apps, live captions, and camera/screen sharing functionality. In other words, Google is clearly giving Gemini Live plenty of attention.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow