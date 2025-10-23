Google Photos preps for its annual recap, alongside a long-lost navigation feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos v7.51 prepares to roll out the annual photo Recap for 2025 via the memory carousel.

Editing the recap video may require users to install CapCut for access to templates and tools.

An old feature — the floating navigation bar — has resurfaced, featuring three primary tabs and a potential fourth tab.

Google Photos is working on several upcoming features. There’s Nano Banana integration in the works, as well as improvements to the photo-to-video generator and even an AI meme generator. However, that’s not all, as the app is also preparing to release its yearly photo recap feature and is back at work on a floating navigation bar.

Google Photos v7.51.0 includes code that enables the yearly recap of photos and memories. Users will soon see a new option in the memory carousel to create a recap of 2025. When clicked, it prompts users to enable photos and video backup, and then informs them that it may take approximately a day to generate the yearly recap.

If you want to edit the recap, Google Photos will also prompt you to install CapCut, as we previously spotted.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_stories_souvenir_install_capcut_dialog_message">Get CapCut so you can edit and use new templates with your %1$d Recap video</string> <string name="photos_stories_souvenir_install_capcut_dialog_title">Need to install CapCut</string>

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Eagle-eyed users would notice the floating navigation bar in the above screenshots. This feature was previously spotted years ago, but it never materialized for users. With this Google Photos version, we can once again enable the feature, giving us hope that it could finally see the light of day.

Here’s another look at the floating navigation bar:

When this feature is initially rolled out to users, it will likely have three tabs: Photos, Collections, and Create. Since we have also enabled the upcoming Spatial tab on our device, we are seeing four tabs, with truncated text for the Create tab. The tabs show up just fine when you have the usual three:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Neither the yearly recap for 2025 nor the floating navigation bar is currently live for users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow