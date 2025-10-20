OnePlus reveals OnePlus 15 battery size, and it puts S25 Ultra to shame

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 15’s battery capacity, and it’ll offer a 7,300mAh battery.

That means the phone’s battery is over 1,000mAh bigger than the OnePlus 13’s battery.

The upcoming flagship will also offer 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus will officially launch the OnePlus 15 in China next week, and the company has already revealed display specs and a few colors. Now, OnePlus has revealed the phone’s battery and charging specs.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 15 will have a 7,300mAh battery. That’s a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 13’s 6,000mAh battery, and a gigantic upgrade over phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh).

I’m guessing this capacity increase is possible thanks to silicon-carbon batteries with a higher percentage of silicon content. Either way, it seems like two full days of usage might be within reach.

The phone will also receive 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds. The former is a small but welcome upgrade over the OnePlus 13’s 100W wired capabilities. However, it’s worth noting that OnePlus flagships sold in the US are generally capped at 80W speeds, so don’t be surprised if this trend continues with the OnePlus 15. Otherwise, OnePlus says the phone will also have bypass charging support.

These specs join a couple of other officially disclosed OnePlus 15 features, namely a 1.5K 165Hz screen and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. We’ll undoubtedly learn more about the phone in the lead up to the Chinese launch event on October 27.

