Google's latest Android Canary is finally available for the entire Pixel family

TL;DR Android Canary 2510 is available now for the Pixel 6 and newer hardware.

Changes include a new UI for flashlight brightness control.

Android’s been working on new options for three-button navigation, and this release finally lets us change the order.

This year has probably been the most exciting one in at least a decade for Android fans who really like to get down into the trenches when it comes to software development, with Google giving them access to a new Android Canary track for bleeding-edge changes. Since debuting this past summer, Google’s consistently been bringing us a new Canary release each month, and today follows through with its very latest.

Google is offering Android Canary 2510 for Pixel 6 and newer hardware, and this month marks the first time we’re seeing this software be initially made available for the entirety of the new Pixel 10 lineup, following the release of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on October 9.

While Google doesn’t publish a normal changelog for these Canary releases (instead pointing curious eyes to its issue tracker), we’ve been checking out the build (ZP11.250926.010) for ourselves and have already spotted a few noteworthy changes.

In an earlier Canary release, we saw Google working on a new brightness control slider for the flashlight. Today’s release updates that interface with a much more purposeful UI that includes flashlight graphics.

Your phone’s persistent screen may be known as the always-on display (AOD), but with this new Canary release, maybe we should start calling it the sometimes-on display. Or, at least, we might want to soon — right now this isn’t yet active, but evidence of a new “turn off display on inactivity” toggle hints at work in this direction.

One change that is already working, though, is the new setting for mixing up the placement order when using classic three-button navigation. If you’re used to Samsung’s ordering on Galaxy phones, that’s going to be a nice option to have.

We’ll keep digging into this release and let you know of any additional tweaks we’re able to spot.

