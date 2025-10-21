From flights to events: Google Wallet now supports Android 16's Live Updates

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet now supports Android 16’s Live Updates feature.

Live Updates are a new type of notification for activities like ridesharing, deliveries, and navigation.

Google Wallet supports Live Updates for flights, train trips, and events.

Google Wallet is your home for contactless payments on Android, but it also hosts boarding passes, tickets, and other documents. Now, the app has quietly received support for a helpful Android 16 feature.

Google has detailed the Google Play Services v25.41 update (h/t: 9to5Google), and one of the most notable additions is that Google Wallet now supports Android 16’s Live Updates.

“You can now view Live Updates in Google Wallet for key travel journeys that include flights, train trips, and events,” reads an excerpt of the changelog.

For the uninitiated, Live Updates are a new type of Android notification, akin to Apple’s Live Activities. These persistent notifications appear at the top of your screen, allowing you to keep tabs on ongoing activities. Android 16 only supports progress-based Live Updates right now, such as ride-sharing, deliveries, GPS navigation, and other activities with a progress tracker.

It’s unclear whether Google Wallet only supports these progress-based Live Updates or if it also supports upcoming Live Update types, such as info chips. In any event, Wallet isn’t the first Google app to support Live Updates. Google has also been testing this feature in Google Maps, allowing you to quickly view navigation info and progress at a glance. We therefore hope to see more Google apps supporting this capability in the near future.

