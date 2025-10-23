This is fine: Google Photos could soon let you turn yourself into a meme

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is working on a new AI-powered meme generator.

The feature, currently referred to as “Me Meme,” allows users to insert their face into meme templates.

It requires a backed-up reference photo, preferably a clear selfie, to work.

Google Photos is inarguably one of the best apps that you could have on your Android flagship. What makes Google Photos better is that Google has been constantly and tirelessly working on adding new features to the app, making it useful in the present times. We’ve spotted Nano Banana integration in the works, as well as improvements to the photo-to-video generator. We’ve now spotted Google Photos working on a meme generator, but with a twist: it will use AI to make you the meme.

Within Google Photos v7.51.0, we found code for a new option currently called “Me Meme” (which we speculate could be renamed “Meme me” in the future). As the name implies, this feature would allow you to turn yourself or your friends and family into your favorite meme.

Users will be able to choose a meme template, a reference photo of themselves or their friends and family, and create a personalized meme that is perfect for sharing in situational moments in group chats and on social media.

Thanks to strings, we could glean that there would be a few requirements in place. Your reference photo will need to be backed up to Google Photos first, which isn’t a surprise since this feature relies on generative AI. Furthermore, Google Photos will suggest using a selfie that clearly shows your face for the best results.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The Me Meme feature is not yet available, and we don’t know which meme templates are currently supported beyond the “This is fine” meme that is visible in the onboarding image. We also don’t know if users will be able to provide their own meme templates for use. Google has been spotted working on an AI meme generator in Gboard, too, but that hasn’t appeared publicly yet either. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

