This new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mid-ranger embarrasses flagships twice its price

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K90 Pro Max, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mid-ranger with a massive 7,560mAh silicon-carbon battery.

The phone also packs 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and even 22.5W reverse wireless charging.

It gets a triple 50MP camera array at the back, a Bose-tuned 2.1-channel speaker system, and a serious 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate — all under $600.

Just as flagship phones are starting to roll out with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a new mid-range Android contender is here to steal the spotlight. Priced under $600, this fresh release isn’t exactly gunning for the Pixel A series in affordability, but wow, does it bring some heavyweight specs to the fight.

Launched in China, the Redmi K90 Pro Max comes fully loaded, not just with the best Snapdragon chip on the market but also with a gigantic 7,560mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and even 22.5W reverse wireless charging, which is practically unheard of in this price bracket.

On the back, you’ll find a triple 50MP camera array, including a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

Up front, there’s a massive 6.9-inch OLED display boasting a 2,608 x 1,200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,500-nit peak brightness, ripe for outdoor viewing.

To complete the impressive array of specs, the Redmi K90 Pro Max packs a Bose-tuned 2.1 channel speaker system, featuring top and bottom speakers plus a dedicated woofer on the back near the cameras.

The phone also has some serious style going for it with a standout denim blue colorway. Meanwhile, you also get black and white matte glass versions to keep things sleek and understated. Pricing starts at CNY 3,999 (~$561) for the base variant, while the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model goes for CNY 5,299 (~$743).

Unfortunately, Xiaomi’s phones still don’t make it officially to the US. However, there’s a good chance this spec beast will hit Europe under the Poco brand, just as we’ve seen before.

In terms of raw power and hardware value, the Redmi K90 Pro Max easily rivals, and maybe even outshines, some of the best flagship phones twice its price. Still, many users continue to note that Xiaomi’s HyperOS lacks the polish and refinement of software seen on Google, Samsung, or OnePlus devices. But it’s hard to look the other way when you’re getting this kind of performance, display tech, and charging versatility for well under $600.

