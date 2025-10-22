Google is testing another home for Nano Banana, and we're unsure what took it so long

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing more spots for its viral image editor, Nano Banana, to occupy.

It is testing the option to use Nano Banana right from the Gemini overlay, which appears when you activate Gemini over another app.

It is also testing a “Feeling Lucky” button for Nano Banana, though we’re unsure of what it does.

Google has been committed to making its viral Nano Banana image generator available more widely than any of its other AI tools. We’ve witnessed it being added to apps other than the Gemini shortcut, with Google even testing it inside the NotebookLM and Messages apps. And the crusade doesn’t end there, with more spots being occupied to serve you more banana-based recipes.

Google is experimenting with another new method to use Nano Banana — this time in Gemini’s floating overlay. With this tweak, a new “Edit this image” button appears when you add an image while accessing Gemini on top of another app or menu. We spotted this change with version 16.42.61 of the Google app, though it’s not widely available yet. This differs from the existing option, which prompts you to have a live conversation based on the image’s contents using Gemini Live.

New button being tested on Gemini overlay Existing Nano Banana interface in Gemini app

Tapping the button initiates the Nano Banana mode, where you can add a description to make edits to any image. The follow-up step works similarly to the main Nano Banana interface in Gemini.

Meanwhile, Google is exploring additional spots for Nano Banana to slip into. In addition to recently adding the option to Google Lens and Search’s AI Mode, the company is testing the option to bring Nano Banana to Google Photos, where it would likely be used to edit images, create collages, or fuse elements from different images with minimal intervention.

In comparison, Nano Banana’s addition to the Gemini overlay isn’t as surprising and should have been added a long time ago.

Additionally, Google is testing a “Feeling Lucky” option with Nano Banana. We’re unsure what it does, but one can expect it to recreate a popular or trending effect on an image. Notably, the I’m Feeling Lucky button on Google Search opens the top result instead of loading a list of results.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

