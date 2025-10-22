Android Auto users are celebrating a subtle but welcome Google Maps change

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps on Android Auto appears to have stopped automatically expanding the Suggested Destinations dropdown on launch.

This unannounced change solves a long-time pain point for users who rarely found the suggestions useful.

The destinations list is now accessed by a conscious tap, but some commuters do miss the old, automatically expanding dropdown.

Google frequently updates Android Auto and Google Maps, but doesn’t always announce the changes. Sometimes these unannounced changes break features, but sometimes they do solve pain points that users have long had. Google Maps on Android Auto appears to no longer display a suggested destinations dropdown, and users seem to be pleased with this change.

Reddit user steelbreeze9 highlighted that the Suggested Destinations dropdown did not expand when Google Maps launched on Android Auto through their Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Instead, the user had to tap on it, which in turn opened into a full-screen Search and Suggested Destinations list that is much easier to navigate than the smaller dropdown.

This change is beneficial since most users appear to have a hit-or-miss experience (more like a miss-and-miss experience) with the destinations displayed in Suggested Destinations. Most have developed muscle memory to close Suggested Destinations when Google Maps launches, so the change can initially throw them off. However, it’s all for the good, as it saves you a tap if you didn’t find the feature helpful.

Some users prefer the dropdown, especially those who commute frequently between a couple of locations. For instance, if you travel to and from work most of the time, then the Suggested Destinations would have been useful, as you now have to make a conscious effort to bring it up. For changes like these, we hope Google adds a toggle in the Settings menu so users can choose what works for them.

