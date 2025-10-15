Kobo made a $30 gadget for people who read burrito'd in blankets

TL;DR Kobo introduced its first handheld clicker for remote page turning.

The Bluetooth-enabled Remote runs on a AAA battery and works up to 20m.

It will be available for $29.99 starting November 4.

There’s a new must-have accessory for lazy (read: efficient) Kobo users. The company just announced its first-ever page turner, a simple, Bluetooth-powered clicker for readers who prefer to keep both hands buried under their blankets.

Months ago, Kobo CEO Michael Tamblyn teased that a “little hardware surprise” was on the horizon, sparking speculation about what the company might be cooking up. Many Kobo fans guessed correctly that the use of “little” pointed toward a new accessory, with the leading theory being a remote page turner. Now that it’s official, Tamblyn describes the Kobo Remote as an invitation to “lounge deeper” and read longer. In short, the remote offers users more flexibility in reading position.

The compact Kobo Remote pairs with Kobo’s Bluetooth-enabled models and allows users to flip pages forward or back without touching the screen. For the right shoppers, it’s beautifully simple. Prop your Kobo on your lap or a stand, and access tactile page turns from the comfort of your couch cocoon. The accessory echoes the brand’s push to make reading both portable and comfortable.

About the size of a key fob, the Kobo Remote is compact and smooth, with a simple two-button layout and a lanyard loop for anyone who’s ever lost a remote between couch cushions (so, all of us). As for power, the device runs on a single AAA battery and offers a range of up to 20 meters, which is absurdly far, so you get plenty of breathing room. It’s compatible with recent models like the Kobo Clara Colour, Libra Colour, and Elipsa 2E.

The Kobo Remote is far from the first of its kind. Amazon is littered with third-party builds and other unique e-reader accessories, but many of these deliver finicky results. Kobo’s new page turner is the first branded option from Kobo, suggesting that pairing and performance will be a lot less painful. Perhaps most importantly, the launch suggests that Kobo is listening to its user base, many of whom have been clamoring for an official page turner. Even if you don’t see the point of a remote of this kind (and yes, I expect plenty of readers will roll their eyes), it’s nice to see a brand paying attention to its community.

Kobo has the availability listed as starting November 4, just in time for stuffing into someone’s stocking this holiday season. The Kobo Remote is priced at $29.99 and comes in both black and white.

