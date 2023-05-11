Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

With the release of the Pixel Fold, Google has officially made its debut in the foldable smartphone market. At $1,799, though, it’s clear that the Pixel Fold is a premium device with plenty of cutting-edge features. But at the same time, it retains many of the signature Pixel-exclusive AI and camera features we’ve come to expect over the years. So given this shared heritage, you might be wondering: how does the Pixel Fold stack up vs the Pixel 7 Pro and which one should you buy?

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: At a glance In a hurry? Here’s a quick summary of the differences between the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 Pro. When unfolded, the Pixel Fold offers 66% more display area than the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro features larger camera sensors on the rear, which should help it gather more light. However, both smartphones share Google’s computational photography strengths.

The front-facing cameras on the Pixel Fold have a narrower field of view. That said, you can simply use the rear cameras when the phone is in its unfolded state.

Both phones offer the same biometric unlocking options. However, the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel Fold is side-mounted instead of under the display.

The Pixel Fold relies on a smaller battery than the Pixel 7 Pro and does not offer reverse wireless charging.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro features a water and dust protection rating. However, the Pixel Fold lacks official dust resistance due to its hinge mechanism.

The Pixel 7 Pro retails at a considerably lower price than the Pixel Fold. Keep reading to know more about how Google’s premier smartphones differ from each other.

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Specs

Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Pro Display

Google Pixel Fold Exterior:

- 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 120Hz refresh rate

- 2,092 x 1,080

- 17.4:9 aspect ratio

- Gorilla Glass Victus cover

- Up to 1550 nits brightness



Interior:

- 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 120Hz refresh rate

- 2,208 x 1,840

- Ultra-thin glass cover with plastic protection

- Up to 1450 nits brightness

Google Pixel 7 Pro - 6.7-inch LTPO pOLED

- 120Hz refresh rate

- 3,120 x 1,440

- 19.5:9 aspect ratio

- Gorilla Glass Victus

- Up to 1550 nits brightness

Processor

Google Pixel Fold Tensor G2

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2

Titan M2 security coprocessor

RAM

Google Pixel Fold 12GB LPDDR5

Google Pixel 7 Pro 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5

Storage

Google Pixel Fold 256GB / 512GB

UFS 3.1

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

UFS 3.1

Power

Google Pixel Fold 4,821mAh (typical)



21W wired charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5,000mAh (typical)



23W wired charging

23W wireless charging (w/ Pixel Stand), 12W Qi wireless, Battery Share

Cameras

Google Pixel Fold Rear:

- 48MP wide main sensor (ƒ/1.7, 1/2-inch sensor, 82° FoV, OIS, CLAF)

- 10.8MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2, 1/3-inch sensor, 121.1° FoV)

- 10.8MP telephoto (ƒ/3.05, 1/3.1-inch sensor, 5x optical zoom)



Front:

- 9.5MP wide (ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm, 84° FoV, Fixed focus)



Internal:

- 8MP wide (ƒ/2.0, 1.12μm, 84° FoV, Fixed focus)

Google Pixel 7 Pro Rear:

- 50MP main sensor (f/1.85, 1/1.3-inch, OIS, 82° FoV)

- 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 1/2.9-inch, auto-focus, 125° FoV)

- 48MP telephoto lens (f/3.5, 1/2.55-inch, 5x optical zoom)



Front:

- 10.8MP wide (f/2.2, 93°, 1/3.1")

Video

Google Pixel Fold Rear:

- 4K at 30/60FPS

- 1080p at 30/60FPS

- 10-bit HDR



Front:

- 4K at 30/60FPS

- 1080p at 30/60FPS



Inner screen camera:

- 1080p at 30fps

Google Pixel 7 Pro Rear:

- 4K at 30/60FPS

- 1080p at 30/60FPS



Front:

- 4K at 30/60FPS

- 1080p at 30/60FPS

Software

Google Pixel Fold Pixel UI

Android 13

3 Android updates

5 years of security updates

Google Pixel 7 Pro Pixel UI

Android 13

3 Android updates

5 years of security updates

IP rating

Google Pixel Fold IPX8 certification

Google Pixel 7 Pro IP68 certification

Biometrics

Google Pixel Fold Power button fingerprint scanner

Face unlock

Google Pixel 7 Pro In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock

Dimensions

Google Pixel Fold Folded:

- 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm



Unfolded:

- 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm

Google Pixel 7 Pro 162.9 x 76.55 x 8.9mm

Weight

Google Pixel Fold 283g

Google Pixel 7 Pro 212g

Display protection

Google Pixel Fold Gorilla Glass Victus (external display)



Ultra Thin Glass with protective plastic layer (Internal folding display)

Google Pixel 7 Pro Gorilla Glass Victus

Colors

Google Pixel Fold Obsidian, Porcelain

Google Pixel 7 Pro Snow, Obsidian, Hazel



Even though it’s technically a first-generation product, the Pixel Fold shares many of the same underpinnings as other Google smartphones. Most notably, the AI-focused Tensor G2 SoC is present on both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro. It’s undoubtedly a flagship-tier chip, even if it lags behind some of the latest competition, like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The two phones also share a similar design language, which Google first introduced with the Pixel 6 series. The metal frame and camera visor have now become distinct elements of the Pixel lineup.

The Pixel Fold features the same chipset and design language as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Look just a little closer, though, and the similarities quickly vanish. Of course, the main difference is that the Pixel Fold houses twice as many displays as the Pixel 7 Pro. At 5.8 inches, Google’s foldable features a smaller cover display than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch panel. However, unfolding the former reveals a 7.6-inch display that’s nearly as large as some tablets. In fact, the foldable grants you 66% more display area compared to the Pixel 7 Pro.

For both of the phones in question, Google has packed bright and vibrant OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. They all get similarly bright, with a peak brightness of around 1,500 nits.

There are similarities on the software side too, with the same three-year feature update commitment. On top of that, you get two years of Android security updates. With that in mind, you’ll get approximately half a year’s worth of additional updates if you buy the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold isn't dust resistant like the Pixel 7 Pro, but it's well protected against water.

One clear advantage of Google’s foldable smartphone is that the base model includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. That’s double the storage and 50% more memory than the Pixel 7 Pro. Having said that, you can pay to upgrade both on the latter.

Moving on to durability, Google joins Samsung as one of the only foldable smartphone brands to offer water resistance. The IPX8 rating means you won’t have to worry about accidental splashes, but you’ll need to keep the phone away from dust. The Pixel 7 Pro, with its IP68 rating, is much more well-protected in this regard. The Pixel Fold’s cover display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, which matches the Pixel 7 Pro. On the inside, meanwhile, it gets the same ultra-thin glass that Samsung uses on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Size comparison

Pixel Fold

You do pay a small price for the Pixel Fold’s flexibility in the form of extra weight (71g difference), which translates to an extra 33% vs the Pixel 7 Pro. Not to mention, the added thickness when folded will result in a tighter fit in your pockets. Having said that, Google has done a decent job of minimizing the Pixel Fold’s footprint. The phone features a waterdrop-style hinge mechanism, which allows it to fold flat without any gaps.

The Pixel Fold is wider than the Pixel 7 Pro when folded, which may be just too wide for one-handed use. Google’s non-folding flagship boasts a slightly curved display, making it feel narrower in the hand. Finally, it goes without saying that you’ll need to use two hands whenever you use the Pixel Fold in its unfolded state.

We’ve noted on several occasions that the Pixel 7 Pro is already quite a substantial phone. Google’s foldable takes that up a notch, so I’d recommend trying out both devices before pulling the trigger.

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Camera

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Any comparison involving Google’s smartphones would be incomplete without a camera comparison. Let’s start with the good news. You get a triple camera array on the back of both, the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro. However, the image sensors aren’t the same on both devices.

The Pixel Fold features a 48MP primary, 10.8MP ultrawide, and 10.8 5x telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a 50MP main shooter alongside 12MP ultrawide and 48MP 5x telephoto cameras. Right off the bat, it’s clear that the Pixel Fold loses out in terms of resolution. But there’s also another aspect that you may notice unless you look closely at the spec sheet. All three sensors on the Pixel Fold are slightly smaller vs the ones you’ll find on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel Fold packs slightly smaller camera sensors compared to the Pixel 7 Pro.

We’ve spoken at length about the importance of camera sensor sizes in the past. So it goes without saying that the Pixel 7 Pro has the advantage on paper. Simultaneously, however, Google’s smartphones are known to have some of the best post-processing on the market. We’ve seen the company use its computational photography tech to deliver some impressive results in recent times. In fact, the affordable Google Pixel 7a rivals more expensive smartphones with better on-paper camera hardware.

All of that is to say the Pixel Fold will still deliver excellent results in most shooting conditions. We’ve rated the Pixel 7 Pro as one of the best camera phones money can buy and expect Google’s foldable to perform nearly as well. Rest assured, though, we’ll put the Pixel Fold’s cameras through their paces in our full review.

For a glimpse of Google’s photography prowess, here’s a quick look at some sample photos from the Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro Standard Pixel 7 Pro Night mode Pixel 7 Pro 5x crop

The Pixel Fold also features two front-facing cameras, one for each display. Once again, though, they’re technically not quite as good as the single one present on the Pixel 7 Pro. The latter also features a wider field of view, letting you fit large groups in your shots comfortably. Alternatively, unfolding the Pixel Fold lets you use all three rear cameras — simply frame your shot on the cover display.

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Battery life

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro share identical processing hardware, so we can expect similar battery life from a chipset standpoint. In our testing, we’ve found that the Pixel 7 Pro’s battery lasts a full day and then some. That’s thanks to the large 5,000mAh battery, which is larger than the one Google has included in the Pixel Fold.

Going by that spec alone, we can estimate that the foldable won’t last as long. Moreover, battery drain will accelerate quickly when you use the inner display on the Pixel Fold. Remember, the Pixel Fold sports a 66% larger display vs the Pixel 7 Pro when unfolded. Of course, that also means you can earn back a lot of endurance if you use the smaller cover screen for most tasks.

The Pixel Fold's smaller battery may require more frequent top-ups.

It’s more of the same when it comes to fast charging. The Pixel 7 Pro can take nearly two full hours to charge from 0-100. The same will likely hold true for the Pixel Fold as well, depending on how well the device manages heat. Both phones ship without an adapter in the box, but you can use any USB Power Delivery PPS charger.

While both smartphones support Qi wireless charging, the Pixel Fold tops out at 7.5W vs the Pixel 7 Pro’s 12W. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 Pro supports faster 23W wireless charging on the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) as well as reverse wireless charging. Also known as Battery Share, this handy feature lets you top up accessories like Bluetooth earbuds by letting your phone act as a wireless charger.

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Pixel Fold: Starts at $1,799 Pixel 7 Pro: Starts at $899

Unlike some other smartphone brands, Google doesn’t charge as much for the Pixel 7 Pro relative to its premium internals. At a starting price of $899, it undercuts competition like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro. Simultaneously, it delivers impressive build quality and camera performance on par with or even beyond those phones.

However, the company hasn’t followed the same strategy with its debutant foldable. The Pixel Fold launches at a whopping $1,799. That’s the same as Samsung charges for its premier folding smartphone. Having said that, the base variant of the Pixel 7 Pro only ships with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If you need 256GB instead, you’ll have to pay $100 more, which brings the total to $999. That narrows the gap between the two Google flagship smartphones a little, but there’s no doubt that the Fold is much more expensive.

If it helps, we’ve seen deals on the Pixel 7 Pro that knock a few hundred dollars off its launch price. You’d have to wait a few months for that to happen with the Pixel Fold as it hasn’t even hit store shelves yet. It’s already up for pre-order, with sales officially kicking off in June.

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Does the Pixel Fold offer $800+ worth of value over the Pixel 7 Pro? It depends on your intended use cases for each phone. If you see yourself being more productive with a larger display, the foldable is certainly worth considering. However, if you were hoping for even better camera performance from a Google smartphone, the extra cash won’t get you anywhere.

From a pure numbers perspective, it makes sense to go for the Pixel 7 Pro. It features a premium build, excellent image quality, and solid battery life. But all of those will also likely be nearly true of the Pixel Fold with the added utility of a larger canvas. So which one would you pick?