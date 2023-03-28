The best Google Pixel 7 alternatives: 6 phones to consider before you buy

Google launched the Pixel 7 series in October 2022, coming months after the company first teased the devices. The two phones still offer the same attractive price tags as their predecessors, as well as five years of security updates and some smart software features. The phones might not be for everyone, though. Furthermore, many of you might not actually be able to buy them in your market. So, what are your other options? We’ve got you covered with our list of the best Pixel 7 alternatives.

Buying the right Google Pixel 7 alternative The Google Pixel phones really excel when it comes to camera quality, a clean take on Android, software update commitments, and AI-powered features. But there are some phones that do better in some of these areas, while the Google phones also have a few gaps compared to other handsets.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is now the top contender in this regard, trumping the outgoing Galaxy S22 line. It might not have a clean take on Android, but you’re still getting impressive cameras, a superior commitment to updates, and some handy software features. And these phones are available in more markets, to boot. It’s also worth considering the Pixel 6a if you want a cheaper Pixel experience, particularly if the phone is on special.

For a more detailed rundown of our recommendations, see our summary below.

The best Google Pixel 7 alternatives Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Samsung’s latest flagships offer superior chipsets, great 120Hz OLED screens, and versatile cameras across the board. The One UI Android skin also remains one of the most feature-packed skins around, offering features that Google still hasn’t brought to Pixels.

Google Pixel 6 series: You can do worse than the Pixel 6 phones if you want to stay within the Pixel sphere. A capable Tensor chipset enables features like offline dictation, Magic Eraser functionality, and more. You’re also getting big batteries, plenty of system updates, and top-notch camera quality.

Apple iPhone 14 series: Apple’s newest iPhones are worth considering if you want access to an even tighter ecosystem of products and services. The standard and Plus iPhones are disappointing upgrades over the iPhones 13 series, while the Pro models get all the key upgrades.

Google Pixel 6a: Don’t want to spend a lot of money but still want a Pixel? Then the Pixel 6a is worth a look. Google took the Pixel 6 concept and made some wise (and not-so-wise) cutbacks in the name of a lower price tag. But you’ve still got a capable processor and that Pixel software.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: Sony’s first 2022 flagship brings an innovative variable telephoto camera, allowing you to get native optical zoom in a smartphone. Other selling points include a 4K 120Hz OLED screen, a large battery, and plenty of enthusiast-level camera features.

OnePlus 10T: The OnePlus 10T doesn’t give you the same camera quality, slick software, or AI-powered features as the Pixel 7, but those who want loads of power for gaming and lightning-fast charging speeds should still consider it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: The best all-round Pixel 7 series alternative

While Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series was once the best Pixel 7 series alternatives, the company’s new range of flagships kick it up a notch. Unlike Google’s phones, the Galaxy S23 series is more widely available. They now also feature the same top-line chipsets in every region.

All three phones include powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, high-quality 120Hz OLED screens, feature-packed software, and flexible rear camera setups. The cherry on top is Samsung’s Google-beating level of software update support.

At the top of the tree, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra brings an S Pen, an excellent camera array headlined by a 200MP sensor, and surprisingly solid battery endurance. The device might be too large for some, and we could definitely do with some more RAM, but if you can stomach the high price, it really is the best Android can get.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus shouldn’t be sniffed at. The latter is arguably the best-value Samsung flagship with a great OLED screen, buttery performance, and decent battery life. For potential Pixel 7 shoppers, the more compact Galaxy S23 may be just right for those tight on pocket space.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Pros Powerful, flexible camera setup

Great battery life with solid charging

Convenient S Pen

Excellent software update promise

Premium materials and display

Great performance Cons Will be too large for some

Limited base RAM for the price

Expensive, especially for extra storage

Google Pixel 6 series: The best Pixel 7 alternative if you still want a Pixel

Those who fancy a Pixel phone but don’t want the Pixel 7 series for some reason should definitely keep the Pixel 6 series in mind. You aren’t getting the latest Tensor processor, but the Pixel 6 series still has a ton of shared DNA with the new phones.

Shared features include the same main camera, similar screen specs, similar battery sizes, the same charging speeds, wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating. Even the Tensor G2 processor isn’t a big upgrade over the original Tensor, featuring the same CPU but an upgraded GPU and improved AI silicon.

The standard Pixel 6 features a 50MP+12MP rear camera setup much like the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 50MP+12MP+48MP setup that’s similar at first glance to the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the 48MP periscope camera is a 4x shooter here (with 20x hybrid zoom) compared to the new phone’s 5x/30x capabilities.

It’s also worth noting that the Pixel 6 series suffers from a hot Tensor chipset and unreliable wireless connectivity. The latter doesn’t seem to affect every model but it’s still lamentable. Otherwise, these phones are definitely among the best Pixel 7 alternatives around.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Pros Pixel-exclusive software features (e.g. offline dictation, Call Screening)

Good software update pledge

High-quality cameras with cool modes

Great software and app support Cons Tensor chip runs hot

Wireless connectivity can be unreliable

Very slow charging

Apple iPhone 14 series: The best Pixel 7 alternative from Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in late 2022, and it’s really a tale of two halves as far as these phones are concerned. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look more like refreshed versions of the iPhone 13. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get all the upgrades.

The iPhone 14 Pro handsets deliver a powerful A16 Bionic SoC that should blow past the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 processor, a so-called Dynamic Island (two display cutouts) in lieu of a notch, and a 48MP main camera. Staying with the camera side of things, you’re also getting a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 3x telephoto shooter. The latter has nothing on the Pixel 7 Pro’s 48MP 5x periscope camera and 30x hybrid zoom, though.

Don’t want to splash out on the Pro models? Then the standard iPhone 14 models are for you. These devices stick with last year’s still beefy A15 Bionic chipset, a 12MP main camera (and 12MP ultrawide camera), and that wide notch.

Apple’s phones also give customers access to a whole new ecosystem of apps, services, and hardware. So if you want to get out of the Google ecosystem pool and dip your toes in the Apple waters, this is the way to go. Toss in best-in-class software support and these devices make for pretty great Pixel 7 alternatives.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros Slick design with Dynamic Island

Full access to Apple’s ecosystem

Fast performance

Unparalleled commitment to updates

Great cameras with top-class video quality Cons iOS isn’t as customizable as Android

Few upgrades for standard iPhone 14 models

Battery life varies wildly by model

Proprietary Lightning port

Google Pixel 6a: The best Pixel 7 alternative on a budget

Google’s mid-range Pixel for 2022 is no slouch, doing a decent job of distilling the modern Pixel experience into a cheaper product. The Pixel 6a brings the same Tensor chipset as last year’s phones, up to five years of security updates (and three OS updates), and most of the same software features. You’re also getting an IP67 rating, a capable 12MP+12MP dual rear camera system, and a 4,410mAh battery. So things look pretty solid on paper.

It’s not all good though, as the Pixel 6a lacks a high refresh rate screen, is limited to a paltry 18W wired charging, and skips out on wireless charging. You also get aging Gorilla Glass 3 for the front and miss out on the Motion Mode suite of camera features (including Action Pan).

The Pixel 6a is available for $450, which is $150 more than the vanilla Pixel flagship. Does the price tag justify the cutbacks? Well, we didn’t think so in our review, but the phone is definitely worth buying for a little cheaper.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros Capable Tensor processor

Long-term commitment to updates

IP67 rating

Clean take on Android

Pixel-exclusive software features Cons No wireless charging

Slow wired charging

No high refresh rate screen

Sony Xperia 1 IV: The best Pixel 7 alternative for photographers

Sony Xperia 1 IV Sony Xperia 1 IV 4K display • Unique content creator apps • Stellar video capture A Sony flagship aimed at content creators The Sony Xperia 1 IV matches a large 4K 120Hz display with a camera that can shoot the same. A high-end phone with high-end specs, and it even has a headphone jack! $1,398.00 at Amazon Save $200.00

Sony’s Xperia 1 series of flagships have long taken an enthusiast approach to photography and multimedia, and the Xperia 1 IV continues this trend. True to form, you’ll find a 4K/120Hz OLED screen here, some high-quality phone speakers, and some interesting camera tech.

More specifically, the Xperia phone packs a triple rear camera system consisting of a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12MP variable telephoto sensor. Yes, Sony managed to squeeze a variable tele camera into a slim smartphone design, with this camera capable of optical zoom between 3.5x and 5.2x. The company also offers perks like 4K/120fps support across all three cameras, and two Pro camera apps (Photo Pro and Video Pro).

Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm port, microSD support, and wireless charging. It’s not all sunshine and roses for the Xperia 1 IV though, as the device has a disappointing update policy (two OS updates, three years of security patches), extremely slow wired charging times, and a steep $1,600 asking price.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Pros Ultra high resolution display

Variable telephoto camera for true optical zoom

Long battery life

Pro camera apps for enthusiasts

3.5mm port

MicroSD card support Cons Very expensive

Slow charging

Poor commitment to updates

OnePlus 10T: The best alternative for avid gamers

OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10T Affordable price • Stellar display • Blisteringly fast charging A high-end phone on a budget The OnePlus 10T packs plenty of power under the hood and supports 150W charging that gets it from zero to full in around 20 minutes. It also comes with a great display and all-day battery life. $489.99 at Amazon Save $160.00 $649.00 at OnePlus Save $0.99 $649.99 at Amazon

The OnePlus 10T makes quite a few compromises compared to the standard Pixel 7, such as water resistance, wireless charging, and a good ultrawide camera. It’s also no longer OnePlus’ latest flagship. So why did it make the list? Well, the OnePlus 10T brings a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor that beats the Tensor G2, for starters.

The OnePlus phone also serves up blazing-fast 150W wired charging speeds, a 4,800mAh battery, and a great 120Hz OLED screen. Needless to say, this all makes for a great Pixel 7 alternative if you value mobile gaming.

In saying so, the OnePlus 10T is listed as $50 more expensive than the vanilla Google phone. But it’s still worth considering if you want a very powerful, fast-charging phone — especially if you can find it at a discounted price.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Pros Powerful processor

Ultra-fast charging

Great screen

Good battery life

Solid update commitment Cons Disappointing cameras

Only splash-resistant

No wireless charging

List price higher than Pixel 7

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best Google Pixel 7 alternatives but there are plenty of other options out there. Check out a couple of these picks below: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ($999.99 at Samsung): Wish Google had a foldable? Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a solid consolation prize. Expect a pocket-friendly clamshell form factor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz folding screen, and a small secondary display for notifications and camera previews. The relatively small battery is one of the few downsides to this device.

ASUS Zenfone 9 ($629 at Amazon): The Zenfone 9 is a decent alternative if you want a more compact flagship phone, also bringing a top-notch processor, IP68 rating, 3.5mm port, and gimbal stabilization tech. It’s $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7 though, while still missing out on wireless charging and long-term software updates.

OnePlus 11 ($699 at Amazon): If you’re not a gamer, consider the newer OnePlus 11. It improves on almost every facet of the OnePlus 10T, from a more powerful camera setup to better chipset. However, we discovered that the phone throttles badly when put through our gaming tests.

