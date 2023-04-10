Google Pixel 8: Everything we know and what we want to see (Update: April 10)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Update, April 10, 2023 (03:16 PM ET): This hub has been updated to include information about potential features gathered from APK teardowns. Original article: The Google Pixel 7 series made quite the splash in October 2022, earning both our Editor’s Choice and Reader’s Choice awards in 2022. We can definitely see why, as the phones delivered respectable performance, polished software, and a great camera experience (as usual for a Google phone).

Now that these phones have been on the market for several months and cemented themselves among the best Android phones, we’re curious to see how Google can improve on them with the Google Pixel 8 series. So we’ve gathered all the most notable Pixel 8 rumors and leaks in one place.

Will there be a Google Pixel 8 series? Google has launched a flagship Pixel or two every year since the first Pixel line back in 2016. So the odds are high that the Pixel 8 family will debut in 2023. Reliable German outlet WinFuture previously confirmed in November 2022 that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are indeed coming and will be codenamed “Shiba” and “Husky,” respectively.

When will the Pixel 8 release date be?

Pixel 7 series launch date: October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022 Pixel 6 series launch date: October 19, 2021

October 19, 2021 Pixel 5 launch date: September 30, 2020 Google usually launches its flagship phones in October each year, with the Pixel 7 range and Pixel 6 duo both revealed in this month. The Pixel 5 was launched on September 30, but this was the exception rather than the rule, as all previous devices launched in October. Needless to say, it’s a fair bet to expect the Pixel 8 release date to fall in September or October 2023.

What features and specs will the Pixel 8 series have? We haven’t seen a ton of Pixel 8 family leaks just yet, but there’s still a decent amount of info to go on. Here’s what we know about the phones in terms of design, features, and overall specs.

Next-gen Tensor and other specs

WinFuture was the first to report that the Pixel 8 series will receive the next-generation Tensor processor code-named “Zuma.” This was corroborated by our own leaked Google Pixel roadmap.

There’s no word on the Tensor G3’s specs and capabilities, but we hope Google switches to more modern CPU cores, as the Tensor G2 is still a few generations behind ARM’s latest cores. In February, we got some evidence that suggests Google may indeed go down this route and incorporate more modern cores.

In the first developer preview of Android 14, Mishaal Rahman discovered a feature called “Advanced Memory Protection.” This feature would prevent errors in handling memory in native programming languages, like the Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) on ARMV9 CPUs. The Tensor G2 chip — found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — consists of ARMV8.2 CPU cores and thus can’t handle the feature. However, the new Android 14 feature enables MTE on compatible ARMV8.5+ devices. This suggests that Tensor G3 will have at least an ARMV8.5 CPU core.

We’re also hoping the new chipset leads to a cooler experience, as we complained about heating in our Pixel 7 review. Additionally, the leak from WinFuture also pointed to 8GB of RAM for the standard Pixel 8 and 12GB of RAM for the Pro variant. This is in line with the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 8 series is expected to offer the Tensor G3 chipset.

WinFuture also claims that the Pixel 8 will have a 2,268 x 1,080 display while the Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 2,822 x 1,344 screen. The latter resolution is slightly lower than the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro’s 1440p panels.

An APK teardown suggested that the Pixel 8 lineup could receive a new video unblur tool. Like photo unblur on the Pixel 7, this feature would help to clean up blurriness, but in videos. Another teardown revealed Night Sight could be further improved by combining photos taken by the main and telephoto lenses to enhance the center of the resulting image.

We’re guessing the standard Pixel 8 will retain a 4,300mAh or higher battery while the Pixel 8 Pro could retain a ~5,000mAh battery. As for charging speeds? We desperately want to see a meaningful reduction in charging times, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Cameras

Google has stuck with similar camera systems for two generations now, with the only real hardware change being the Pixel 7 Pro switching to a 5x 48MP telephoto camera instead of a 4x shooter. Otherwise, you’ve still got the same 50MP Isocell GN1 main camera here.

This could change in 2023, as tipster Kuba Wojciechowski revealed that the Pixel 8 series could support staggered HDR technology. The Isocell GN1 main camera used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 families doesn’t support this tech, but the newer Isocell GN2 sensor indeed supports it. So it sounds like we could get an upgraded main sensor.

It’s also worth noting that support for staggered HDR tech could bring a few benefits over current Pixels too. These benefits are faster, more efficient HDR shots along with more detail and richer colors.

Otherwise, history tells us that we’ll see two rear cameras on the Pixel 8 (main and ultrawide) and three rear shooters on the Pro model (main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto). But we’ll just have to wait and see if Google’s next flagships can rank, yet again, among the best camera phones you can buy.

Design

Google totally revamped the way Pixels look with the Pixel 6 series. With the Pixel 7 series, the company only refined that design, and it looks like we could see some similar iterations for the Pixel 8 series.

The first leaked renders of the Pixel 8 Pro landed in March and showed a familiar design:

There are some subtle changes here. The display is flat, a first for the Pro-level phones from Google. The rear camera module has a slightly new design with all three cameras encased in one glass “pill,” unlike the “pill + circle” design of the Pixel 7 Pro. There also appears to be an additional sensor under the camera flash, although what this sensor does is a mystery for now. Outside of these three things, though, we don’t see too many other changes. Even the device’s overall dimensions — 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm — barely differ from the Pixel 7 Pro’s dimensions of 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm.

Shortly after renders of the Pixel 8 Pro leaked, so too did renders of the vanilla Pixel 8.

Based on the renders, it looks like the Pixel 8 won’t see the kind of design changes the Pixel 8 Pro is getting. In fact, it seems Google has decided not to tinker at all with the design, being almost identical to the Pixel 7. However, our own information obtained from a trusted source says the Pixel 8 will actually be smaller than the Pixel 7 (in terms of overall size). The alleged Pixel 8 dimensions are 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, a notable drop from the Pixel 7 at 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm. So fans of a more compact Pixel flagship should keep an eye out for this model.

What will the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro prices be?

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro price: $599 and $899

$599 and $899 Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: $599 and $899

$599 and $899 Pixel 5 price: $699 Google made a huge splash with the Pixel 6 when it launched at $599, continuing to offer this same price tag with the Pixel 7. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro both came in at $899, making for good deals compared to other premium flagships on the market.

We haven’t seen any price-related leaks for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just yet, but we hope Google maintains the same pricing as previous devices. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a slight price hike in light of inflation, the economy, and other factors.

Pixel 8 series: What we want to see

Faster wired charging

One of the most disappointing things about the Pixel 7 range is the slow wired charging time. The phones offer 20 to 23W charging speeds, resulting in a full charge taking over 90 minutes. That’s incredibly slow compared to even mid-rangers and low-end devices from other brands.

We really want to see Google up the ante with faster charging speeds. We’re not asking for 80W+ charging, but even consistent 30W or 40W speeds would make for a vastly reduced charging time.

Keep the current price tags

The last two generations of Pixels have maintained the same pricing, namely $599 for the vanilla model and $899 for the Pro variant. Simply put, these are excellent prices when compared to similarly-equipped rival flagship phones.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro continue this trend in 2023. Alternatively, we hope Google only implements a small price hike (e.g. $20 to $50) if it absolutely has to increase the price.

