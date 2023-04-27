The best chargers to correctly fast charge the Google Pixel 7

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Following in Apple and Samsung’s footsteps, Google didn’t include a charger with the Pixel 6 series, and unsurprisingly, you won’t get one if you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagships feature fast charging, but you’ll need the correct charger to ensure you aren’t waiting hours for your phone to charge fully. Google sells one that is ideally suited to fast charge the Pixel 7. There are plenty of excellent third-party options to check out as well. Here are some of the best chargers you can get for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

What you need to know about Google Pixel 7 charging The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro support up to 20W and 23W fast charging, respectively, but the required power is only half the equation. You might be surprised to find that even though your charger meets the power requirement, your Pixel 7 isn’t charging as fast as it should.

Like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 series supports the USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS (Programmable Power Supply) standard. More and more devices and third-party chargers are adopting the relatively new standard, so plenty of options are available. You’re out of luck if you were hoping to hold on to an older charger (more than two years old), though, since it likely doesn’t support PPS and won’t fast charge the Pixel 7. This means that picking the right charger is incredibly important if you want to charge your Pixel 7 at its highest speed.

Best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro fast chargers

Google 30W USB-C charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 doesn’t come with any upgrades regarding charging capabilities. So the 30W USB-C charger the company introduced last year remains the best option to fast charge the newest Pixels. It supports the USB PD 3.0 PPS standard and will charge the phone 50% in 30 minutes. It’s not expensive like other first-party accessories and is priced the same or cheaper than many third-party chargers.

Anker 711 (Nano 2) 30W charger

Anker is the go-to for anyone looking for third-party charging accessories. The Anker Nano 2 is one of our favorites. The 511 Nano 2 supports USB PD 3.3 PPS to fast charge the Pixel 7. It’s surprisingly compact, and you can store it pretty much anywhere. If you’re a stickler about aesthetics, there are a couple of color options to choose from. It’s also pretty affordable for a charger this capable.

Belkin BoostCharge 30W charger

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

Like the other options on the list, the Belkin BoostCharge 30W supports the charging standard required to fast charge the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It has foldable prongs and is small enough to be an excellent travel charger. It’s not as compact as the Anker 511, though.

Elecjet 45W charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

This Elecjet charger is an excellent option if you want to charge devices other than only the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It’s more expensive than most other single-port chargers on the list, but it is the way to go if you want to charge other devices. With 45W charging and support for USB PD PPS, you’ll get super-fast charging with plenty of smartphones and tablets and charge some laptops from Dell, HUAWEI, Microsoft, and more. There’s also now a newer version with a smaller body, but the specs are the same.

The best Google Pixel 7 multi-port chargers

Anker 726 (Nano 2) 65W charger

Anker

Anker’s back on the list, this time with one of its best multi-port chargers. You get two USB-C ports to charge a phone, laptop, and other devices simultaneously. Or use a single port to get 65W max charging, which should be more than enough to charge most laptops at full speed. It’s compact, stylish, and supports PPS to fast charge the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Anker also has a 4-port 150W charger if you need more ports and fast charge multiple devices without problems.

Elecjet X21

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Elecjet X21 goes one better than the Anker 726, with an extra USB-A port joining the two USB-C ports. It supports all the necessary standards to fast charge most smartphones, tablets, laptops, and mobile accessories. If you’re looking for a travel charger, the Elecjet X21 Pro comes with various regional adapters to make things easier.

The best Google Pixel 7 wireless chargers

Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Your best bet to get the fastest wireless charging possible is Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), which Google introduced last year with the Pixel 6. It doesn’t only come with a new design but has been upgraded to provide fast wireless charging with the Pixel 7 series and its predecessor. You’ll get 20W charging with the Pixel 7 and up to 23W with the Pixel 7 Pro, faster than any third-party option. Of course, it’s Qi-compatible, so you can wirelessly charge other devices as well.

Belkin BoostCharge 15W

There aren’t any third-party wireless chargers that offer as much charger speed as the Pixel Stand. In fact, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can only charge as fast as 12W if using a third-party wireless charger. This means the Belkin BoostCharge 15W is more than enough if what you want is a no-hassles, affordable wireless charger.

Google Pixel 7 charging FAQs

Does Pixel 7 support 45W chargers? The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are limited to 20W and 23W charging, respectively. You can use a 45W charger, but your device will not reach such high speeds.

Can you charge Pixel 7 with any charger? Theoretically, yes. If you want the best speeds, you’ll need a charger capable of pushing up to 23W and supports the USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS standard.

Does Pixel 7 have a charger in the box? No, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do not come with a bundled charger in the box.

