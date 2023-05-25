The 18 best Pixel 7 Pro cases you can buy

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 Pro continues the Pixel legacy with gusto, proving that Google’s hardware division still has it where it counts. If you are thinking of upgrading, you should know that the device is quite heavy, and you’ll want to keep it safe from drops. To help, we’ve tested and selected the best Pixel 7 Pro cases you can buy!

The best standard Pixel 7 Pro cases

Spigen Liquid Air

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Excellent grip

Good protection

Relatively slim Compatible with wireless chargers

Affordable

Two colors available

Spigen is always a safe choice when looking for a case, and the Liquid Air is one of the easiest to recommend. We love the level of grip achieved by the rubberized texture on the back and sides. If it does somehow slip out of your hand, it also meets MIL-STD 810G standards for drop protection. It comes in two colors, black and blue, although both are a bit dark compared to the usual flair found on Pixel devices. It’s also one of the most affordable cases we tested, making it an easy recommendation.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Great design options

MagSafe compatible

Good protection Somewhat bulky

A bit pricey

While it’s a bit bulkier than some of the other Pixel 7 Pro cases on the list (but not to the degree of a rugged case), the Mous Limitless 5.0 has one big trick up its sleeve: MagSafe compatibility. Using the built-in magnets, you can use your Pixel 7 Pro with a wide variety of MagSafe accessories, from chargers to wallets and more. We also found the case itself to be well made, and there are a lot of color and design options to choose from. It’s a bit pricey, but even apart from the magnets, it’s a great buy.

Incipio Duo

Excellent grip

Solid protection

Anti-microbial layer Not the thinnest

Two color options

If you’ve ever looked at phone cases before, odds are you’ve come across the Incipio Duo. In many ways it’s the gold standard for cases, offering 12-foot drop protection in an easily pocketable package. It also has a soft touch finish that feels secure in the hand. However, it’s not the thinnest or lightest, and the design itself is extremely basic. It’s not quite as bulky as a rugged case, but it’s getting there. It does come in two colors though: black and red.

Speck Impacthero

Attractive design

Relatively light Anti-microbial coating

8-foot drop protection

Another relatively simple option is the Impacthero case from Speck. It has solid drop protection in a relatively light package, and although the design itself is pretty basic, it comes in a nice purple color that’s hard to find elsewhere. The case itself also feels great in the hand thanks to its soft touch coating, and although it’s not the cheapest it still represents good value for what it offers.

Moment Case

Subtle design

Built-in magnets

Does not work with Moment lenses A bit pricey

Only comes in black

Moment has made a name for itself with its excellent mobile camera lenses, but it also makes an excellent case. It has a subtle design that affords a good level of grip, but the big selling point is the integrated magnets. These are compatible with not just Moment’s proprietary camera mounts and gimbals, but also a wider range of MagSafe accessories. However, it’s not compatible with Moment’s camera lenses, which is a real shame. It also only comes in black.

Caseology Parallax

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Classy design

Great colorways

Good protection Very affordable

Other stylish cases available

Another of our favorite case designs is the Caseology Parallax, which features a 3D hexacore texture on the back. This not only gives the case a unique aesthetic, it also adds a bit of extra grip without ruling out wireless chargers. It’s not the thinnest, but it does meet military-grade drop standards. It’s also very affordable and comes in several Pixel-worthy colorways. If the 3D design isn’t for you, Caseology also makes the Nano Pop, which drops the texture but keeps the great color options and low price tag.

The best thin Pixel 7 Pro cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Ultra-thin design

Lightweight

Some protection Very affordable

Limited color options

When it comes to thin Pixel 7 Pro cases, it’s hard to find the right balance between thickness and protection, but the Spigen Thin Fit manages to hit the sweet spot. It’s remarkably thin and light, but still offers decent drop protection and a raised lip to protect your screen. Like most Spigen cases, it’s very affordable, although we would have liked to have seen colors beyond black and dark gray.

PHNX Thin Case

Thinnest Pixel 7 Pro case

Very light

Three colors Limited protection

Not the cheapest

If you want the thinnest possible Pixel 7 Pro case, the PHNX thin case is it. It comes in at just .35mm thick, so it adds virtually no weight or bulk to the device. Of course, that also means it’s light on protection, but with a fully covered camera bar it will provide some basic drop and scratch protection. It comes in four colors: matte black, frosted black, frosted white, and navy blue.

Gear4 Havana

Slim and light

Good protection

Nice grip Anti-microbial coating

Limited color options

The Havana is another simple thin Pixel 7 Pro case. Once again the colors are somewhat limited (although we really like the green option pictured above), but it does promise 10 feet of drop protection, which is a lot for a case this thin. The ribbed texture on the back also gives it a nice level of grip, and the anti-microbial coating will prevent any discoloration or odors from developing over time.

The best clear Pixel 7 Pro cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Clear finish

Great protection Light

Very affordable

The Pixel 7 Pro is a gorgeous phone, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the perfect clear case to show off its natural colors. It’s a favorite of ours every year, and although it’s relatively simple, it ticks every box for clear cases. It’s crystal clear, offers great protection, and doesn’t break the bank. There’s also a version with a thick black bumper and a clear window in the back, although there are other options that do this better in our opinion.

Otterbox Symmetry

Excellent protection

Two clear finishes

Anti-microbial coating Raised edges

A bit pricey

If you don’t mind a little extra bulk, Otterbox has a great clear Pixel 7 Pro case that lives up to its rugged reputation. It’s not quite as resistant as the company’s Defender series (read about that below), but it still exceeds military-grade standards for drop protection. It also features an anti-microbial coating to prevent yellowing. It comes in a fully clear design and another with a glittery finish. However, it’s significantly more expensive than the option above.

Gear4 Milan

Interesting designs

Great drop protection Relatively thin

Somewhat pricey

Next up are a few clear Pixel 7 Pro cases with more striking designs. The Gear4 Milan comes in three different designs, each with a transparent finish to show off the design of the phone. The black swirl and green swirl finishes are our favorites, and despite the relatively thin designs they still feature a whopping 13 feet of drop protection. It’s not quite as rugged as the Otterbox option above, but it certainly is a lot more interesting to look at.

Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Attractive floral pattern

Some protection Pricey

For something a bit more stylish, this officially-branded Kate Spade New York clear case is a solid pick. It’s a pretty standard case at its heart, but it will get the job done. The hardshell design is a bit harder to install, but it will protect your device from simple falls. The real draw is the floral pattern on the back. You do pay a premium for the branding here though.

The best rugged Pixel 7 Pro cases

Otterbox Defender Pro

Excellent protection

Port covers

Includes holster Antimicrobial coating

Pricey

Otterbox is the most recognizable brand in rugged cases, and its Defender Pro case for the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best you can get. It features exceptional drop protection, port covers for dust and debris, and thick bumpers to protect the most vulnerable parts of your Pixel phone. The Pro version features an antimicrobial coating not found on the standard Defender model, but both are the same price. They’re also both quite bulky and pricey, so treat this as an investment in the longevity of your device.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Solid protection

Light for a rugged case Very affordable

Limited color options

Spigen’s take on rugged cases isn’t as resistant as some of the competition, but they hit a price point that’s hard to beat. The Rugged Armor is the most standard and uses a more flexible build that’s easier to install than most rugged cases. However, it only comes in black. For more color options and an admittedly flimsy kickstand, the Tough Armor is also a great pick. No matter which one you pick, it will come in at half or less the price of other rugged cases.

Incipio Grip

Exceptional grip

Rubberized texture Great drop protection

Two colors available

The Incipio Grip is a rugged case that does exactly what it does on the tin. The thick, rubbery ridges along the sides of the case provide an unbeatable level of grip to prevent drops or slips before they happen. If you somehow manage to drop it, it’s rated for drops up to 14 feet. However, there are only two color options: black and blue.

Gear4 Denali

Nice grip

Excellent protection Three colors

Easy to install

The final rugged Pixel 7 Pro case we’re recommending has a lot in common with the Gear4 Havana listed above, but ups the level of protection. It has a similar rubbed backing for great grip, with 16 feet of drop protection. Like the Spigen Rugged Armor, it features a flexible build that’s easy to install and remove.

The best Pixel 7 Pro wallet cases

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Card holder design

Holds two cards and cash

Some protection Slim and light

Affordable

The Pixel 7 Pro’s pronounced camera bar can be intrusive without a case, but it also lends itself very well to cardholder cases like the Spigen Slim Armor CS. The fully closeable external slot holds two cards or cash, although we’ve found that cards with embossed letters are a tight fit. It also has Spigen’s signature air cushion technology for decent drop protection. Despite this, it’s pretty light and very affordable.

