Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) review: Power with finesse

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is built to unlock your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7's Assistant capabilities while fast charging. It also wirelessly charges a wide range of other smartphones quickly too.

Three years after the launch of its original wireless charger, Google returned to the market with the Pixel Stand (2nd gen). Just like its predecessor, the new model is billed as the best Pixel wireless charger, embuing it with functional Google Assistant and other features while charging. It’s much more than your standard wireless charger.

While primarily built for fast charging the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google’s second-generation cradle aims to power a wide range of wireless charging smartphones too. Let’s see if that’s the case in Android Authority’s Pixel Stand (2nd gen) review.

Update, August 2023: This review was updated to note that the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is compatible with the Pixel 7 series.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen): $79 / £69 / €79 The Pixel Stand is, first and foremost, a fast wireless charger built for the latest Pixel series smartphones. It provides 21W to the regular entries in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series and 23W of wireless power to the Pro versions. The stand also supports up to 15W for Qi Extended Power Profile (EPP) certified devices, including previous-generation Pixel smartphones.

The design of Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is bulkier than the previous model. Its dimensions are 113.9 x 71.6 x 82.0mm, accommodating the built-in fan, while the stand weighs 71g (2.8oz). It’s an all-plastic build here, with a mostly white coating and what can best be described as a mint green bottom to the stand — in keeping with Google’s colorful Pixel series colorways. A single USB-C port on the back provides power to the stand.

Google includes a 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable and its 30W PPS Fast Charger ($25 at Google Store when bought separately) in the box. You don’t have to use this charger for the Pixel Stand, but an alternative must be compatible with USB Power Delivery PPS and provide 30W of power or more.

What’s good?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is one of the best Pixel 7 chargers you can get; the same goes for the Pixel 6. It’s not as fast as wired charging but isn’t far off, at two hours and seven minutes to fill the Pixel 7 Pro or 6 Pro. The Stand also provides robust wireless charging speeds for a wide range of Qi EPP smartphones, making it a great choice if you have several different handsets in the household.

Power test at stand Google Pixel 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max OnePlus 9 Pro Sony Xperia 1 III Power test at stand Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)

Google Pixel 6 Pro 28.2W

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12.7W

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.6W

OnePlus 9 Pro 19.1W

Sony Xperia 1 III 19.6W

Power test at stand Pixel Stand (1st Gen)

Google Pixel 6 Pro 11.8W

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5.9W

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.2W

OnePlus 9 Pro 6.4W

Sony Xperia 1 III 6.0W



Based on the table above, we can estimate that the stand is about 80% efficient at sending power over the air. This gives us a maximum charging power of 23W transferred to the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro and 15W to a selection of other Qi EPP-compatible phones. I also tested phones with the original Pixel Stand, and there’s a clear and noticeable improvement compared to the basic Qi 5W option supported by the first-gen model and many third-party chargers.

15W Qi support makes the Pixel Stand great for more than just the Pixel series.

As well as being a great wireless charger, the Pixel Stand offers extra features for your Pixel handset. When charging in the cradle, Pixel phones from the Pixel 3 onwards can become a Google Photos frame, smart home controller, Sunrise Alarm, can be set to do-not-disturb mode, and take all the usual commands via Google Assistant. The Pixel Stand transforms your phone into a tiny Google Nest Hub of sorts. When wireless charging, a prompt appears to guide you through setting up everything just how you like it. If you’re invested in Google’s ecosystem, these features are a nice touch and certainly add extra value over third-party wireless chargers.

However, if you’re running a Pixel 5 or older with Google’s first-generation cradle, you won’t gain anything by moving to the newer Pixel Stand (2nd gen). The features are exactly the same as last time; the main upgrade is faster charging speeds for the Pixel 6 and other phones.

How long does the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) take to charge the Pixel 7 Pro? The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 take approximately two hours and seven minutes on average to charge on the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) in our testing.

Can the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) fast wireless charge older Google Pixel phones? Yes. The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) can fast-charge the Pixel 3, 4, and 5 series handsets wirelessly with up to 10W of power.

What’s not so good?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

There are a couple of small complaints with the Pixel Stand (2nd gen), though. For starters, it wouldn’t fast-charge the Pixel 6 Pro above 10W without going through the aforementioned Pixel Stand onboarding process. As part of this process, the phone offers you the option to pick Optimized, Max, or Quiet charging preferences. It appears you need to visit this option at least once before fast charging is enabled, but it took several attempts before the setup process made it as far as this screen. This is beyond annoying, especially if you don’t intend to use the charger’s Assistant and other features. However, you can turn these off and retain fast wireless charging afterward.

If you find your Pixel 6 or 7 series slow to charge wirelessly, this is likely why. Also, check you’re running software version SQ1D.211205.016.A1 or newer. For full instructions on how to change the charging mode and complete the onboarding process check out Google’s guide.

You can't fast-charge the Pixel 6 Pro without first running through the Pixel Stand onboarding process.

I’m also not super hot on the design of the latest Stand. It’s a lot thicker and certainly not as elegant as the first model, owing to the inclusion of a fan that, fortunately, remains silent even during a full charge cycle. The USB-C cable also no longer neatly plugs in underneath the stand, so you’ll need a spare inch behind the Pixel Stand to accommodate the cable as well.

Can the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) charge other phones? Yes, the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) supports up to 15W wireless charging for Qi EPP-certified products and 5W for regular Qi gadgets.

Can the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) charge my Pixel Buds? The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is capable of charging Google’s Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel Buds A-series and Pixel Buds (2017) do not support wireless charging.

Google Pixel Stand review: Should you buy it?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand is built for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series’ and it’s much more than a basic wireless charger. With Assistant, smart home, do-not-disturb, and photo frame capabilities, the Pixel Stand is an accessory built to help you make the most of Google’s broader ecosystem while charging your Pixel handsets.

The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is built to make the most of Google Assistant and your smart home.

Swanky extras aside, the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is also an excellent wireless charger. Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 charging speeds are virtually as good as their wired specs, yet the cradle remains quiet and cool. Furthermore, 15W Qi EPP support means it will charge up a wide range of smartphones and other gadgets in a reasonably timely fashion too.

The only drawback is Google’s steep $79 asking price, which remains high even a almost two years down the line. If you’re not primarily buying for a Pixel smartphone, you won’t benefit from those extra Google features that perhaps justify the high price. Instead, you should check out the much more affordable 15W Anker PowerWave II Stand ($35 at Amazon) that has you well covered for fast Qi wireless charging.

Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen) Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen) 23W Pixel 7 charging • 15W Qi EPP support • Assistant and smart home features MSRP: $79.00 Much more than just fast wireless charging for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6. The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is built to unlock your Pixel 7's Assistant capabilities while fast charging. It also wirelessly charges a wide range of other smartphones quickly too. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

